Australian snowboarder Belle Brockhoff suffers broken back after high-speed crash

Belle Brockhoff at the Beijing Olympic Games on February 9, 2022. Three-time Winter Olympian Belle Brockhoff was rushed to a Georgian hospital with a broken back after a serious crash at a Snowboard Cross World Cup race on March 8. (Photo credit: Dan Himbrechts/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock via CNN Newsource)

(CNN) — Three-time Winter Olympian Belle Brockhoff was rushed to a Georgian hospital with a broken back after a serious crash at a Snowboard Cross World Cup race on Saturday.

The Australian had placed third in qualifiers and was competing in her last race of the day in Gudauri, Georgia, when the accident occurred.

Brockhoff’s board slipped beneath her midway through the course, sending her skidding over a jump at speed before she landed heavily on her tailbone. She appeared to be in discomfort while being tended to by race officials on the side of the slopes.

“Examination and imaging revealed a fracture of the L1 vertebrae, with no neurological damage,” a statement published on behalf of Brockhoff by the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) confirmed.

After initial evaluation at a Georgian hospital, the 32-year-old was evacuated to Greece for surgery, where she will likely remain for two weeks before flying home to Australia.

“I really appreciate all the messages of support, thank you to all. I am staying positive. I am in good hands,” Brockhoff said on an Instagram Story, adding the surgery will likely occur Wednesday or Thursday.

Her partner flew to Greece to be by her side, according to the AOC.

“Currently our medical team are working with the medical emergency service personnel and the hospital in Greece to ensure that Belle receives the best care possible,” Olympic Winter Institute of Australia CEO Geoff Lipshut said.

“Belle is in good spirits, and I am very pleased that her partner has been able to fly to Greece to support her during this time.”

The snowboarder – who became Australia’s first woman to win a snowboard cross World Cup in the 2015-16 season – only recently returned to competition after fracturing her wrist late last year.

Brockhoff previously tore her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in a crash at the 2017 World Championships and competed at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games without an ACL.

