1 hiker died, 4 rescued in heat-related medical emergency at Arizona's Gold Canyon

Superstition Mountains in Arizona. (Photo credit: Superstition Fire & Medical District)

One hiker died and four others were rescued in a heat-related medical emergency at Arizona's Gold Canyon on Sunday, officials said.

Superstition Fire and Medical District said it responded along with the Mesa Fire Department and the Pinal County Sheriff's Office to a report of five patients needing rescue due to the heat at the Wave Cave Trail at Gold Canyon, about 40 miles east of Phoenix, at around 1 p.m. on Sunday, when temperatures neared 100 degrees.

The hikers had already been on the trail some six hours before they called for rescue because a 33-year-old man was experiencing a medical emergency. Other people in the group initiated CPR, and rescue teams took over when they arrived.

(Photo credit: Superstition Fire & Medical District)

The man ultimately died, SFMD said. The other four hikers were transported down the mountain and refused transport to the hospital, the fire department said.

SFMD warned of the dangers of daytime heat as summer approaches.

As temperatures increase, so does the risk of dying from heat exhaustion and heatstrokes. Here’s how you can stay safe in the sun.

"Arizona summers can reach 110°F+, heat exhaustion or heat stroke can occur in under an hour," the fire department said, noting that most heat deaths on trails happen during the hottest part of the day between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

"Always carry more water than you think you’ll need, minimum 1 liter per hour of hiking," the fire department warned. "Never hike alone, and always tell someone your route. If you feel dizzy, nauseous, stop sweating, or become confused, get help immediately. Please stay safe and plan wisely. No hike is worth your life."