Will Tropical Storm Greg and Hurricane Fernanda impact the Hawaii wildfire crisis?

Two features in the Central and Eastern Pacific, Greg and Fernanda, could influence the wind pattern across the Hawaiian Islands to some degree.

AccuWeather forecasters are closely monitoring several features across the Pacific waters this week and any impacts they may bring, with all eyes on the Aloha State following the tragic wildfires that spread across Maui, the second largest of the Hawaiian Islands.

Greg, a tropical storm in the Central Pacific, was more than 1,000 miles to the southeast of Hilo, Hawaii, and traveling to the west at 14 mph on Tuesday. Over the coming days, Greg will slide to the south of Hawaii and take a gradual west-northwest turn from the middle to late part of this week.

Greg to churn south of Hawaii this week

Looking at the broader weather pattern across the region, AccuWeather meteorologists say that an area of high pressure located over the northeast Pacific Ocean combined with Greg's circulation south of Hawaii can play a role in the trade winds across the islands. Moderate trade winds can push across the region between Tuesday and Thursday as the high pressure persists to the north of Hawaii and Greg continues to churn well to the south.

An AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite image of the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday, Aug. 15, showed Tropical Storm Greg spinning well to the southeast of Hawaii and Hurricane Fernanda circulating even farther east across the basin.

Since Greg is a less intense storm than Dora was, and the zone of high pressure to the north is not as strong as last week's, the breezy conditions will not be as strong as those that fanned the destructive blazes across the islands several days ago.

Although this feature is not expected to bring any direct impacts to land, Greg can influence the ocean waters.

"Greg can bring elevated wave heights and strong rip currents to the south-facing beaches of the Big Island from the mid- to late week as it passes well south of Hawaii," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva said.

A small craft advisory was issued for the waters near Maui and the Big Island through 6 p.m. HST Thursday as a result of the potential hazards to small vessels.

Fernanda to shift westward across the East Pacific and approach Hawaiian Islands

Hurricane Fernanda was located well to the southwest of Mexico and was several hundreds of miles from the nearest landmass on Tuesday. Fernanda was a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, which fulfills the criteria of a major hurricane.

The wind field of hurricane-force winds from Fernanda extends outward up to 30 miles from the storm's center as it tracks across the East Pacific.

Through the end of this week and into this weekend, Fernanda will travel in a generally westward path across the East Pacific basin and gradually lose wind intensity.

"By the end of the week, Fernanda is likely to fall below tropical cyclone intensity," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.

Near the end of the weekend into early next week, the remaining circulation of Fernanda can pass across the Hawaiian Islands and bring shower activity and locally gusty winds to the region.

"Fernanda could bring enhanced showers to windward portions of the islands Sunday into Monday, but there may not be too much moisture associated with it since it will be long past dissipated," said Douty.

The uptick in winds across the Hawaiian Islands can cause any existing wildfires to be more challenging to control and pose a risk for any residents in the path of wildfires in Maui.

AccuWeather forecasters monitoring for additional development

A tropical wave extending southward from the Mexican coastline may also undergo tropical development later this week. A zone of low pressure producing widespread showers and thunderstorms could become a tropical cyclone by midweek as it enters an environment that will be conducive for further organization.

Additionally, there is a low chance for development early next week off the southern coast of Mexico.

The next tropical storm to form in the East Pacific basin will be named Hilary.

