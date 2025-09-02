Watching Hurricane Kiko and Hurricane Lorena for impacts to the US, Mexico

All eyes are on Hurricane Kiko and Hurricane Lorena for any rain and wind impacts to the US and Mexico.

Hurricane Kiko is on a long path toward Hawaii, while Lorena is set to slam into Mexico this weekend.

The tropics are becoming more active across the eastern Pacific Ocean, with two named systems in the basin. Hurricane Lorena is forecast to affect portions of western Mexico this week and may later influence the weather in the southwestern United States, while Hurricane Kiko is expected to approach Hawaii next week, AccuWeather hurricane experts warn.

Hurricane Kiko to strengthen as it tracks toward Hawaii

Hurricane Kiko is over the open eastern Pacific, more than 1,000 miles from Mexico. Kiko strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane late Tuesday afternoon.

"Hurricane Kiko will be entering an area where atmospheric conditions are conducive to strengthening," said AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva. Kiko is forecast to become a major hurricane later Wednesday.

Kiko will continue to track westward, reaching Hawaii by the middle of next week, but it is forecast to lose wind intensity and become a tropical storm as it impacts the islands.

A general 1-2 inches of rain can fall across the islands from the middle to the end of next week. The highest rainfall totals are expected across the eastern side of the Big Island, where 4-8 inches with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 16 inches can occur. Heavy rain can lead to flash flooding, mudslides and road closures.

Strong wind gusts of up to 60 mph can also occur along the Big Island and the southern parts of Maui. Gusty winds can bring down trees and power lines.

Lorena to impact Mexico, bringing rain to the southwestern US

AccuWeather hurricane experts are also monitoring Lorena, which developed late Monday night and became a Category 1 hurricane early Wednesday morning. Lorena is expected to track near the western coast of Mexico, bringing rain and gusty winds to the region through the week.

Further strengthening is expected, and Lorena could reach major hurricane status by Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Heavy rain will spread across parts of the western coast of Mexico before spreading north across Baja California Sur during the second half of the week. This heavy rain can lead to flooding, road washouts and mudslides.

"Some rain could reach the southwest U.S. by the end of the week into the weekend, as the storm is expected to track inland across Mexico," adds DaSilva.

Rainfall totals across the southwestern U.S. will depend on the strength of a high pressure system over the region. If high pressure remains dominant, rain will be limited. However, if it weakens, heavier rainfall could reach Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

In addition to rainfall, strong wind gusts of up to 80 mph are expected across portions of Baja California Sur, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 90 mph. Winds of this strength can result in tree damage and localized power outages.

Elsewhere in the eastern Pacific

AccuWeather hurricane experts are also monitoring another area south of Mexico for tropical development next week. Any development that occurs is unlikely to impact land. The next name on the list is Mario.

