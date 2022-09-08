Typhoon Muifa aims for China with heavy rain, gusty winds expected in Shanghai

Just one week after absorbing a punishing strike from Typhoon Hinnamnor, Japan's Ryukyu Islands sustained another brutal blow from a typhoon early this week -- Typhoon Muifa. After pounding portions of Japan and Taiwan, AccuWeather forecasters say that Muifa will set its sights on China in the days to come.

Typhoon Muifa is the latest in a series of organized tropical systems to develop in the West Pacific basin in the past few weeks. Muifa formed in the open waters of the Philippine Sea last Thursday.

The hits just keep coming for Japan's Ryukyu Islands, a chain of islands that stretch southwest from Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's main islands, to Taiwan.

Muifa bore down on the Ryukyu Islands this weekend and unleashed multiple days of torrential rainfall. In just under 48 hours, multiple reporting stations in the Ryukyu Islands recorded nearly a foot (300 mm) of rain as Muifa unloaded on the area.

The highest wind gusts recorded in the Yaeyama Islands, Okinawa Prefecture, late on September 12 were 90 mph (40.4 m/s) at Iriomotejima Island and 89 mph (40.2 m/s) at Ishigakijima Island, which also recorded an astounding 11.30 inches (287 mm) of rain. Hateruma, however, recorded the most rain, with just over 14 inches in the 24 hours evening Monday evening.

Muifa's rain came after the region was already soaked, with almost no time to recover. Early last week, the island chain endured a swath of torrential rainfall and damaging winds as Typhoon Hinnamnor, the strongest storm to roam the West Pacific basin and all other basins this season, moved at a snail's pace over the region.

Heavy rainfall from Muifa even drenched portions of nearby Taiwan over the weekend. From Saturday to Monday, 19.48 inches (495 mm) of rain inundated a reporting station in New Taipei City, located in the far northern portion of the country.

Days of torrential rainfall led to at least one harrowing situation in New Taipei City when a river overflowed its banks this weekend. Frightening video from the scene demonstrated just how quickly floodwaters can rise as tents, grills and other picnic equipment were swept away while people quickly fled to safety.

Forecasters say Muifa will begin to pick up forward speed by midweek, track to the northwest and head for eastern China.

China's biggest city and major shipping hub of Shanghai is likely to be in the path of Muifa, with heavy rain and some gusty winds expected. The storm can bring a general 3-6 inches (75-150 mm) of rain to Shanghai late this week, according to AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls.

Rainfall of this magnitude can be enough to cause flooding issues around Shanghai, especially in low-lying or heavily-urbanized areas.

If there is any silver lining with Muifa's forecast track and intensity, forecasters say that the storm's wind speeds are not expected to become as strong as Hinnamnor’s did when it was a super typhoon.

The cooling of ocean waters by the recent passage of Hinnamnor, a process known as upwelling, is expected to limit the overall intensity of Muifa.

While Muifa is not expected to become as strong as Hinnamnor due to limiting factors, it will encounter in the basin, the slow pace of the storm could prove catastrophic -- regardless of category.

Muifa's rather slow pace will cause heavy rain to persist across the southern Ryukyu Islands during the early and middle part of this week.

It's likely that 1-2 feet (300-600 mm) of rain can deluge portions of the southern Ryukyu Islands by the time Muifa moves away from the region. Wind gusts over 100 mph (160 km/h) will occur closest to the center over the southern Ryukyu Islands. These winds could cause damage to infrastructure and will lead to rough and dangerous seas.

"The longer the storm lingers near the southern Ryukyu Islands the worse the impacts will be," Nicholls added. "Saturated ground and weakened structures following Hinnamnor mean the damages caused by Muifa may exceed what is typical for the storm's actual intensity."

