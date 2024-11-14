Typhoon Man-yi will hit the Philippines as a destructive Cat 4 storm

People in the Philippines are recovering from three typhoons that hit less than a week apart, and now they are bracing for yet another storm tracking across the western Pacific Ocean.

A resident wades through a flooded street caused by heavy rains from typhoon Toraji in Ilagan City, Isabela province, northern Philippines on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Noel Celis)

Severe Tropical Storm Man-yi, known as Pepito in the Philippines, will strengthen into a typhoon with the strength of Category 4 Saffir-Simpson storm before hitting the island nation on Sunday, AccuWeather meteorologists say. This comes on the heels of three other typhoons that hit the Philippines during the last week, Typhoon Usagi, Typhoon Toraji and Typhoon Yinxing.

“Typhoons are overlapping,” Gustavo Gonzalez, who coordinates U.N. humanitarian efforts in the Philippines, told the New York Times. “As soon as communities attempt to recover from the shock, the next tropical storm is already hitting them again.”

On Thursday, the island nation was still dealing with Typhoon Usagi, known as Ofel in the Philippines. It was near the Babuyan Islands and Batanes after making landfall over Baggao, Cagayan, at 1:30 p.m., local time, on Thursday, Nov. 14.

Man-yi will track toward the west-northwest this weekend, with landfall possible in Luzon on Sunday as a devastating Category 4 hurricane equivalent on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Due to the expected rain and wind, Man-yi will be a 4 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale in the Philippines, the second-highest classification. Man-yi will produce widespread flooding, mudslides, power outages, structural damage and transportation delays.

The storm will produce wind gusts to 160 mph (260 km/h) across Luzon with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 170 mph (275 km/h) Saturday night, Nov. 16, into Monday, Nov. 18. Heavy rainfall, up to 12 inches (300 mm) across Luzon Saturday night, Nov. 16, into Monday, Nov. 18, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 18 inches (450 mm).

The Philippines is impacted by an average of 20 tropical storms per year. So far this year, nine storms have hit the country. Although the previous three typhoon seasons were below normal in the Western Pacific, this year there have been 26 storms so far this season that have caused $25.2 billion in damage, ranking this season the fifth most expensive.

AccuWeather Lead International Expert Jason Nicholls contributed to this report.