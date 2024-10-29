Typhoon Kong-rey to bring 180-mph winds, 3 feet of rain to Taiwan

Copied

Typhoon Kong-rey will strengthen to the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale later this week as it approaches Taiwan. Landfall Thursday will bring significant structural damage, mudslides and flooding. Kong-rey, known as Leon in the Philippines, is a 4 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Taiwan.

Both Taiwan and the Philippines have been hit recently by tropical storms. Deadly Super Typhoon Krathon hit Taiwan on Oct. 3. Tropical Storm Trami, known as Kristine in the Philippines, killed at least 126 people with flooding rain last weekend.

As of Tuesday morning, Kong-rey is the equivalent of a Category 2 hurricane. Additional strengthening to a very strong typhoon is likely before striking southern Taiwan Thursday. There is a chance Kong-rey could reach super typhoon intensity, the highest category ranked by the Japan Meteorological Agency, on Wednesday.

Typhoon Kong-rey will continue to track west-northwestward into Wednesday. The storm may turn more to the northwest by Thursday as it makes landfall in Taiwan, then northeastward after landfall in eastern China Friday as a tropical storm.

Heavy rain from Kong-rey is expected across northern Luzon, Philippines, the southern Ryukyu Islands, and Taiwan from Tuesday night, Oct. 29, into Friday, Nov. 1, before spreading across the northern Ryukyu Islands and south Japan from Thursday night, Oct. 31, into early Sunday, Nov. 3.

Rainfall of up to 24 inches (600 mm), with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 36 inches (900 mm), can lead to flooding and travel delays, as well as mudslides in the mountainous terrain of Taiwan.

Damaging wind gusts as high as 160 mph (260 km/h), with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 180 mph (290 km/h), can occur across Taiwan, the Batanes and the east coast of China from Wed., Oct. 30, through Sat., Nov. 2. This wind can lead to structural damage, power outages and logistical delays.

AccuWeather Lead International Expert Jason Nicholls contributed to this report.