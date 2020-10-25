Zeta heading for huge swath of US

After slamming the Yucatan Peninsula, Zeta will head for the US, with impending impacts from the Plains to New England this week.

Record-setting cold leaves blanket of snow over north-central US

Temperatures tumbled to new record lows across the region on Saturday, and snowy, icy conditions remain on the horizon for the near future as a cold front sweeps across the north-central United States.

Survey says! Researchers claim to have uncovered the 'perfect' fall temperature

That so-called "perfect" fall temperature sure caught us by surprise -- but for two U.S. states, it's the exact average temperature throughout the entire season.