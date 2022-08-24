Tropical Storm Ma-on slams Philippines, sets sights on China

In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers help residents move to safer grounds in Tuguegarao, Cagayan province, northern Philippines on Tuesday Aug. 23, 2022. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)

Severe Tropical Storm Ma-on slammed the northern Philippines with heavy rainfall and strong winds early this week. AccuWeather forecasters say the storm's impacts to populated areas aren't over yet as Ma-on makes a beeline for southern China.

Impacts from Ma-on, known as Florita in the Philippines, left at least three people injured and thousands displaced from their homes in northern portions of the country, according to The Associated Press (AP).

Three villagers in the Cagayan province, located directly in the path of Ma-on, had to be rushed to area hospitals after being struck by falling trees, according to local officials. More than 7,000 people across the province were also evacuated from flood- and mudslide-prone villages.

As a precaution, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. canceled classes in all public schools and shuttered government offices across a wide swath of Luzon on Tuesday and Wednesday, the AP reported.

Forecasters say Ma-on will continue to be a threat to populated areas in the coming days as the storm has set its sights set on southern China.

"There is a chance that Ma-on can reach typhoon intensity before striking Guangdong province in China between Yangjiang and Zhanjiang around midday or early afternoon on Thursday, local time," AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls cautioned.

Even if Ma-on is able to attain typhoon status, forecasters say the system is expected to slam into southern China with a strength equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane in the Atlantic and East Pacific basins.

Hong Kong and several southern China cities have already put warnings in effect ahead of Ma-on's arrival.

In Hong Kong, the city's third-highest level of typhoon warning was issued on Wednesday evening, local time, according to Reuters. Officials are also warning people to stay indoors.

Heavy rainfall amounts up to an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches (300 mm) will be possible in areas from China's Leizhou Peninsula to northern portions of Hainan island and even into northern Vietnam from late Wednesday to Friday, local time.

Severe Tropical Storm Ma-on churns in the South China Sea on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

"Areas of flooding and mudslides are expected in these areas," Nicholls said.

In addition to rain, forecasters say strong winds can lead to damage near where Ma-on makes landfall.

"Wind gusts of 70-79 mph (110-125 km/h) with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 100 mph (160 km/h) could impact coastal areas of Guangdong province in China on Thursday, local time, causing tree and power line damage, transportation delays and even some structural damage," Nicholls added.

Elsewhere in the basin, an even more powerful storm continues to churn: Typhoon Tokage.

As of Wednesday evening, local time, Typhoon Tokage was located well east of Japan and was the equivalent of a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

For a time on Wednesday, forecasters said Tokage looked very impressive on satellite imagery. The typhoon had a clearly defined eye at its center of circulation, which is indicative of a potent storm.

Typhoon Tokage spins well east of Japan on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

Tokage will continue to track well off the coast of eastern Japan and bring no direct impacts to land.

August has been rather active across the West Pacific as a total of six named tropical storms, including Ma-on and Tokage, have spun in the basin since the start of the month. Of the two systems currently in the basin, forecasters say the most concerning is Ma-on.

Tropical Storm Ma-on was first named on Monday morning, local time, by the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). The JMA is the official tropical authority for the West Pacific basin.

At the time of its formation as a tropical storm, Ma-on was located just offshore and to the east of Luzon, the northernmost island of the Philippines. Even before it was officially designated, the storm had already begun to unleash periods of enhanced rainfall across large portions of the country. The storm continued to gain strength early this week as it approached landfall.

Ma-on made landfall over the province of Isabela, located in the northeastern Philippines, as a severe tropical storm on Tuesday morning, local time. Depending on the exact strength, a severe tropical storm can be equivalent to either a strong tropical storm or a low-end Category 1 hurricane in the Atlantic and East Pacific basins.

As the storm pushed inland over the northern Philippines, it unleashed torrential downpours and some potent wind gusts. On Tuesday, widespread rainfall amounts of 4-8 inches (100-200 mm) fell across much of northern Luzon and even higher totals targeted the region's most mountainous terrain.

"Conditions can remain conducive for additional tropical development in the West Pacific next week," Nicholls said.

