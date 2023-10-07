Tropical Storm Lidia to threaten western Mexico with drenching rain, gusty winds

As Lidia draws closer to the Mexican coastline, high seas have already created rough surf and strong rip currents. By Tuesday night, drenching rain and gusty winds will spread across the Mexican states of Durango, Sinaloa, Nayarit and Jalisco.

Copied

According to a new report from UNICEF, around 20,000 children are displaced from their homes every single day due to climate-driven disasters around the world.

In the East Pacific this week, AccuWeather hurricane experts are monitoring Tropical Storm Lidia, the 12th named storm in the basin. On Saturday, Lidia was approaching hurricane strength (maximum sustained winds greater than 74 mph, or 119 km/h) as it slowly churned over 500 miles (800 km) off the coast of Manzanillo, Mexico.

The storm is expected to move west-northwestward, parallel to the Mexican coastline, into Sunday and generate swells along the Baja California peninsula and West Coast of Mexico. Dangerous surf, beach erosion, strong rip currents and coastal flooding will be a concern for coastal locations as Lidia draws closer.

Tropical Storm Lidia formed on Tuesday, Oct. 3 well off of the coast of western Mexico.

Landfall expected in Mexico by Wednesday

By late Sunday, Lidia will begin curving to the north and then northeast. The storm is expected to follow a general northeastward track from Monday to Wednesday as it takes a straight route for the west coast of Mexico. Forecasters say that landfall is expected to occur Wednesday morning, PDT, between the Jalisco and Sinaloa states of Mexico.

Gusty winds will arrive across parts of west-central Mexico beginning Tuesday night. Peak wind gusts can range from 40-60 mph (60-100 km/h) across the states of Durango, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Zacatecas and Jalisco with the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 85 mph (135 km/h).

Winds from Lidia are expected to persist across the region through Thursday evening, PDT, and can be strong enough to cause minor tree damage and localized power outages.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

As Lidia approaches western Mexico, a wide swath of 1-2 inches (25-50 mm) of rain can spread across a similar region as the wind field and cover the states of Durango, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Zacatecas and Jalisco.

Rainfall totals can range from 2-4 inches (50-100 mm) across upslope regions from Culiacán to Tepic, Mexico, with concentrated totals of 4-8 inches (100-200 mm) possible around the core of the storm near the Mexican state of Nayarit. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ across west-central Mexico is set at 16 inches (400 mm) for Lidia.

Mountainous terrain will influence the heavy rainfall

The terrain of western Mexico will play a large role in the total rainfall that Lidia spreads onshore. Specifically, the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range that runs northwest to southeast across western Mexico.

As the air is forced upwards and cools over the higher terrain, water vapor condenses and a higher concentration of rainfall can occur along the windward side of the mountains.

AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite view of Tropical Storm Lidia off of the western coast of Mexico on Saturday, Oct. 7.

"When tropical systems interact with orographic features, the mountains can have a similar effect of squeezing water out of a sponge. As a result, flooding issues can be enhanced," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva.

Forecasters say that mudslides and flash flooding will be a major concern in locations slated to receive heavy rainfall totals from Tropical Storm Lidia.

Additional activity across the East Pacific

AccuWeather meteorologists are also watching another zone that could spawn development across the East Pacific waters over the next day or so.

"A cluster of thunderstorms located off the southwestern coast of Mexico is likely to become a tropical depression or storm at some point this weekend," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

The next 2023 East Pacific tropical storm name on the list will be Max.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.