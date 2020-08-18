Weather News
Tropical Storm Higos to target China, Vietnam with flooding rain
By Courtney Spamer, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Aug. 18, 2020 12:12 PM
The threat for flooding will be renewed across parts of southeastern Asia as Tropical Storm Higos plows through the South China Sea.
Higos strengthened into a tropical storm in the middle of the South China Sea on Tuesday, packing winds of 65 km/h (40 mph) as it traveled west-northwestward.
That trajectory is generally expected to continue through the end of the week, allowing Higos to spread impacts from southern China to Vietnam and Laos.
"Higos is then set to pass over Hainan Island or the Leizhou Peninsula Wednesday night or early Thursday, local time," said AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster and Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls.
Southeastern China and Hong Kong first started to see waves of heavy downpours on Tuesday. Rough seas battered the shoreline and locations like Tate’s Cairn, and Cheung Chau Beach reported wind gusts as high as 83 km/h (52 mph).
Hong Kong Futures Exchange closed trading for several hours as Higos passed to the south.
Widespread rainfall of 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) is expected from Hong Kong to cities like Hanoi and Hai Phong in northern Vietnam.
The above satellite image shows Higos spinning in the South China sea in the late afternoon on Tuesday, Aug. 18. (Photo/RAMMB)
"An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 250 mm (10 inches) is possible, particularly in the higher elevations of southern China or northeastern Vietnam," said Nicholls.
With this much rain, particularly after Tropical Storm Sinlaku hit the same areas a few weeks ago, flooding is a serious concern. Villages in the mountainous terrains should be prepared for mudslides.
Following the center of Higos, it will be a swath of damaging winds, especially on exposed coastlines in the direct path of the storm.
"While widespread wind gust of 70-80 km/h (43-50 mph) are more likely, an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 120 km/h (75 mph) is possible near the eye of the storm," Nicholls added.
There has been an abundance of flooding problems, not just on the southern China coast, but across the whole country this summer.
Just this week, floodwaters rose to the feet of a huge Buddha statue in the Sichuan province on Tuesday, a feat that has not occurred in decades according to Bloomberg. The dangerous flooding forced more than 60,000 residents to evacuate.
This is not the only tropical activity expected in the West Pacific basin through the end of August.
"There is the potential for another tropical system to develop late this week or this weekend, likely east of the Philippines," Nicholls warned.
AccuWeather meteorologists will continue to monitor the West Pacific Ocean basin and waters around the world for more tropical activity.
AccuWeather meteorologists will continue to monitor the West Pacific Ocean basin and waters around the world for more tropical activity.