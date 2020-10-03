The twenty-fourth tropical storm of the 2020 Atlantic tropical season is delivering another flooding threat to parts of Mexico.

The discovery is said to offer scientists a view of the universe when it was just less than a billion years old, a relative infant.

Are apples tasting any different to you this year?

If you've done any apple picking this season, maybe you noticed. Some apple orchards experienced a drier-than-usual summer, which, as one farmer explained, can change how an apple tastes.