Tropical storm could develop at any moment in the west Atlantic, while another storm brews near Africa
By
Nicole LoBiondo, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Sep. 18, 2021 2:31 PM EDT
Although there is no threat of a landfalling storm in the U.S. this weekend, there are still impacts that can be felt along the Atlantic coast.
While Tropical Storm Odette churns well off the New England coast Saturday morning, AccuWeather forecasters say there is another tropical entity that has a high chance of developing in the coming days brewing in the Atlantic that could bring rough surf and tropical downpours to residents from the Leeward Islands to Puerto Rico and into Bermuda.
AccuWeather meteorologists have been tracking this tropical entity as it moved off the African coast as a fast-moving tropical wave just a few days ago dubbed the name Invest 95L by the National Hurricane Center. The fast pace at which 95L has been moving has inhibited further development, but now that the storm is starting to slow down as it nears the Leeward Islands, the storm now has time to become better organized.
This image, captured at late Saturday morning, Sept. 18, 2021, shows 95L churning just west of the Leeward Islands as showers and thunderstorms spread from the center of the storm. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East)
The tropical entity is located several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands and continues to move west-northwest spreading showers and thunderstorms ahead of the storm. AccuWeather meteorologists are concerned that this tropical entity could become the next named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season, bearing the name Peter in the near future.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller expressed concern that the current environment the storm is in will be conducive for 95L to be named a tropical depression or tropical storm as early as Saturday evening.
Regardless if 95L is named or remains a cluster of tropical showers and thunderstorms, small islands in the eastern Caribbean should monitor this storm as it nears the area Sunday through Tuesday.
As 95L moves northeast potentially as a named storm, locally drenching showers and gusty thunderstorms can spread westward across the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico. Any areas that receive numerous tropical downpours from 95L could experience localized flash flooding, especially in any low-lying or poor drainage areas. Interests across the region should continue to monitor this feature closely as it may pass close to, or over the region into early next week.
"Islands in the Caribbean, particularly the small islands, are not large enough to produce their own thunderstorms," AccuWeather Senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski explained adding "They rely on weak tropical waves to bring needed rainfall and breaks from the heat."
95L could provide just that late this weekend into early next week, provided the storm does not hit as a potent tropical storm or hurricane.
"Although there is dry air and moderate wind shear present, 95L is likely to intensify into the next named tropical system (Peter) in the Atlantic, but intensification of anything more than a low-end tropical storm is unlikely as the storm moves into the western Atlantic early next week," Miller added.
As 95L tracks northwest several hundred miles north of Puerto Rico by early next week, the storm will continue to fight with dry air, increasing wind shear and a large dip in the jet stream pattern off the East Coast of the United States. All of these ingredients present will inhibit any further development of 95L past tropical-storm status and will set the storm on a course to move out into the Atlantic ocean.
It seems that this outcome is becoming less and less likely as a potent cold front moves eastward across the United States and is off the East Coast by Thursday. The cold front will act as a barrier for the Eastern Seaboard from tropical entities such as 95L, pushing any tropical threat out to sea.
Although the East Coast of the United States is looking to be spared by 95L and its impacts, residents in Bermuda should continue to watch the storm and its track over the coming days. The storm could bring enhanced tropical downpours, gusty winds and rough surf to the island later next week into next weekend.
Meanwhile, near the coast of Africa, another tropical wave continues to push west near the Cabo Verde Islands as of late Saturday morning.
"Dry air will continue to be a limiting factor for further development of this tropical wave, but recent thunderstorm development around the wave indicating it is becoming better organized," AccuWeather Meteorologist Randy Adkins noted.
The wave now has a medium change for development over the next several days, while it moves over the eastern Atlantic.
As the Northern Hemisphere begins to transition into the fall season, rapid organization has slowed in recent days compared to prior weeks due to areas of strong wind shear.
"The current atmospheric pattern across the Atlantic remains unfavorable for the robust development of tropical systems,” AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said.
Kottlowski cautioned that this pattern does not prevent development entirely, but rather it just makes it more difficult for organized tropical systems to take shape.
The Atlantic basin has generated 15 tropical storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes (Category 3 or stronger) so far in 2021, and more are on the way. AccuWeather is projecting 20-25 named tropical storms with as many as 10 hurricanes and five to seven major hurricanes in 2021. One or two more storms may have a direct impact on the U.S., following eight so far.
