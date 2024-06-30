Tropical Storm Chris develops in Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Chris formed late Sunday evening in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to make landfall in Mexico Sunday night or early Monday morning.

Tropical Depression Three formed Sunday afternoon in the southwest Gulf of Mexico, and the National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories Sunday afternoon on the storm located in the Bay of Campeche.

Late Sunday evening, Tropical Depression Three became a tropical storm with sustained winds of 40 mph, taking the name Chris. Tropical Storm Chris is expected to make landfall in Mexico Sunday night or early Monday morning.

While Tropical Storm Chris does not threaten the United States, the Government of Mexico has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Cabo Rojo to Puerto Veracruz.

Regardless of exact strength, heavy rain and gusty winds have already begun moving into Mexico as of Sunday afternoon and will continue through Monday. This can lead to dangerous flash flooding and mudslides, especially in the mountainous terrain inland from the coast. Locally damaging winds can also occur, especially near the coast. Due to the risk of rain and wind, Tropical Storm Chris is a less than one on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in Mexico.