Tropical East Pacific to erupt with activity early next week
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Aug. 22, 2020 1:26 PM
Bio-luminescent waves rolled onto the beach in Monterey, California, on Aug. 13, creating quite the scene, as the waves glowed blue due to the presence of light producing plankton.
The Atlantic Tropical Basin has exploded with activity in recent days as two tropical systems will eye the Gulf Coast for U.S. landfall during the beginning of next week. As the south-central states prepare for impact, the East Pacific Basin may be erupting with activity.
While there are currently no organized tropical systems, the East Pacific Basin is expected to come to life early next week as AccuWeather forecasters monitor two areas for potential tropical development.
A tropical wave expected to emerge over the Pacific Ocean from Mexico late Sunday and early Monday will move into an environment conducive for tropical development. Warm waters and light wind shear will allow this tropical wave to become more organized through the beginning of the week.
"There is a high chance for tropical development during the upcoming week off the southwestern coast of Mexico. An area of low pressure is expected to form along a westward-moving tropical wave," stated AccuWeather Meteorologist Rob Miller, adding that this feature is expected to slowly organize and could become a tropical depression or storm during the early to middle part of the week.
This storm will have minimal impact to land as it is forecast to develop away from the southern coast of Mexico, then follow a westerly path taking it out into the Pacific Ocean.
However, if the storm strengthens quickly enough, it could stir up rough seas along the southern coast of Mexico during the early part of the week. Any shipping interests should also monitor this feature and future track throughout the week.
This won't be the only system to watch in the East Pacific next week as another tropical low will try to develop during the same time period.
"Another area of concern is found south of the Gulf of Tehuantepec. An area of low pressure is forecast to develop in this area during the early to middle part of the week," added Miller. "This area has a medium chance for tropical development."
This second potential feature may follow a path parallel to the southern coast of Mexico through the end of the week.
Depending on the exact track and intensity of this storm, it could bring tropical downpours and gusty winds to southern Mexico around the middle of next week.
The next two names for organized tropical systems in the East Pacific are Hernan and Iselle. The next two systems that reach tropical storm status, or sustained winds of at least 39 mph, will be given these names in the order they develop.
Genevieve was the most recent tropical system in the East Pacific Basin. The storm reached major hurricane status after strengthening into a Category 4 hurricane. The second storm of the 2020 season to reach this level after Hurricane Douglas, which tracked near Hawaii.
A track along the Baja California Sur brought rounds of heavy rain and gusty winds to the peninsula throughout the week as the storm gradually weakened and dissipated.
