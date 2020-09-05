Weather News
Fast-growing wildfire traps campers at reservoir in central California
Officials told those at the Mammoth Pool Reservoir to shelter in place and jump in the water if necessary as the Creek Fire exploded in size.
Drastic Denver temperature plunge yet to come could set historic record
This would be the earliest in recorded history that a swing of this magnitude occurs.
Journey to recovery continues 1 year after Hurricane Dorian
It may not make many headlines anymore, but as one aid worker put it in an interview with AccuWeather: "The struggles in Abaco are still very real."
September snow, cold to plunge across Rockies
A drastic temperature swing and dose of early-season snow will have residents from Montana to New Mexico wondering what month it is by Tuesday.
Daily coronavirus briefing: Kamala Harris expresses distrust of vaccines promoted by Trump
The Democratic nominee for vice president, Senator Kamala Harris, said she would not trust President Trump’s assurances that a coronavirus vaccine was safe, meanwhile drug makers are pledging to prioritize safety.
AccuWeather School: How to spot and escape rip currents
If you are lucky enough to spend this weekend at the beach, don’t let rip currents ruin your trip!
News / Hurricane
Tropical Depression Julio churning in East Pacific
By Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 5, 2020 6:34 AM
Placencia, Belize, residents clean up fallen branches among other damage inflicted by Hurricane Nana on Sept. 3.
A cluster of showers and thunderstorms off the southwestern coast of Mexico strengthened into Tropical Storm Julio on Saturday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (64 km/h). As of Sunday night, however, the storm had weakened to a tropical depression with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.
As of 9 p.m. MDT Sunday, Julio was located 260 miles (415 km) south-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, Mexico. The depression had taken a turn to the west with a movement of 13 mph.
The former tropical storm developed with traces of the leftover circulation of former Hurricane Nana, which developed in the Caribbean Sea and made landfall in Belize last week.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"It's much more common for storms to cross from the Atlantic into the East Pacific than the other way around due to prevailing steering winds out of the east and thus weaker wind shear over the region," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said. "However, earlier this season, Cristobal became one rare crossover storm when it developed from what was left of the former Tropical Storm Amanda, the first named system of the 2020 East Pacific season."
"Julio is on a path that will take it away from the southwest coast of Mexico," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said.
Related:
All of the rain associated with Julio will remain well offshore, but forecasters say there can be an increase in rough and dangerous surf along the southern part of the Baja Peninsula.
Julio is expected to lose wind intensity and any tropical characteristics by the middle of the week.
Elsewhere in the basin, there are no other areas of concern in the short-term for tropical development.
Meanwhile in the Atlantic Ocean, after Omar dissipated well northeast of Bermuda, forecasters are now putting their attention on several other areas of concern in the basin.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo