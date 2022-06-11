Tropical depression forms in Pacific, set to become season's second named storm
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jun. 11, 2022 12:41 PM EDT
Updated Jun. 14, 2022 5:39 AM EDT
The Eastern Pacific hurricane season officially began on May 15, and since then, one destructive storm roared to life in the basin. Much of the eastern Pacific Ocean had been devoid of troubling tropical features since Hurricane Agatha's prolific landfall in late May, but tropical activity in the basin began to heat up once again early last week.
AccuWeather's tropical forecasters first identified an area for potential tropical development during the first weekend of June and have been closely monitoring future development in the days since. Now, the National Hurricane Center has designated the disturbance as Tropical Depression 2E.
"Clusters of showers and thunderstorms are stretched from the west coast of Central America westward to well south of Hawaii," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.
These showers and thunderstorms show that the environment is primed for organized development, with several factors coming together.
Typically, in order to achieve organized tropical development, an area of interest needs a combination of warm waters, low wind shear and an abundance of moist, unstable air. Once these conditions are in place, it will take a "nudge" from an atmospheric feature to send development off to the races.
As the depression moves a conducive environment in place off the southern coast of Mexico, it will likely be able to become a named storm. This could occur as early as Tuesday. The next tropical storm in the East Pacific basin will be given the name Blas.
The level of intensity of impacts on land will depend on just where and how quickly this potential tropical system ultimately develops.
"Any system that develops may parallel the southern and western coast of Mexico and potentially bring impacts including heavy rain, rough surf and gusty winds," Pydynowski cautioned. While a direct landfall from the system is not especially likely, impacts can extend well away from a tropical system's center.
A track closer to the Mexican coastline will mean greater impacts for coastal communities, but likely a weaker storm. Inversely, a track farther away from the coast will reduce impacts on land, but allow for a stronger storm. "If the tropical depression manages to take on a more westward track and move far enough away from land, it may be able to strengthen into a hurricane," Pydynowski cautioned. "If it forms and tracks closer to land, its ability to strengthen will be limited by Mexico's terrain."
There is a low but nonzero chance for a second tropical system to evolve over the eastern Pacific late this week or this weekend. The zone for thunderstorms to coalesce during that time will be farther to the southwest, just south of Central America.
Additionally, forecasters say another tropical system can bubble to life in a similar area of interest late this week. Right next door in the Atlantic basin, AccuWeather forecasters are also keeping a close eye on a zone in the western Caribbean Sea for potential development late in the week.
Regardless of the degree of development, the tropical feature may ultimately bring indirect impacts to portions of the mainland United States late this week.
As two atmospheric features converge late this week, moisture from the tropical entity is likely to be pulled northward into portions of the Southwestern states, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva
"Moisture from the system could enhance the start to the North American monsoon season," DaSilva added.
The North American monsoon officially begins on June 15 and typically ushers moisture back into the southwestern U.S., a region that is currently abysmally dry. Much of the Southwest is in the midst of severe to exceptional drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.