Tropical Atlantic quiet once again following Wanda's departure
Chances remain slim for another storm system to develop this week in the Atlantic. Meanwhile, activity in the East Pacific is ramping up.
By
Alyssa Smithmyer, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published Nov. 7, 2021 10:07 PM EST
|
Updated Nov. 8, 2021 11:00 AM EST
After a massive storm passed over Saint Augustine, Florida, residents woke up on Nov. 6 to find roads heavily inundated by large waves that were still battering the city.
Tropical Storm Wanda became extratropical over the northern Atlantic on Sunday after spending a week sauntering around the basin aimlessly. Wanda's departure means the Atlantic is now devoid of organized tropical systems with just over two weeks left to go in the Atlantic hurricane season.
The non-tropical low that was once Wanda will continue to track northeastward toward northeastern Europe and bring some rain and increased winds to the western United Kingdom by Monday evening, local time.
Wanda finished with an Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) of 5.7, which is the seventh-highest mark of the season, according to Colorado State University. ACE is a metric used by meteorologists to measure the energy used by a tropical storm or hurricane over its lifespan.
With the end of hurricane season in sight, the chances for significant tropical development in the basin are becoming slimmer by the day.
AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring a non-tropical area of low pressure located east of the Carolina coastlines. However, meteorologists say this feature stands a low chance of developing into a storm with tropical characteristics.
"Strong wind shear across the region is expected to inhibit development. Even if this does manage to become subtropical, it is expected to track away from the United States with minimal impact to land, and Bermuda could have some rain and wind through the middle of the week,” stated AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.
Aside from the area of interest off the Southeast coast, much of the Atlantic basin looks to remain fairly quiet for the current period.
If a storm does develop during the rest of this season, it would have to take a name from the supplemental name list.
Following the record-breaking 2020 Atlantic hurricane season that produced 30 named storms, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) announced that it will no longer be using the Greek alphabet for additional storms that form after the names on the original list have all been taken. As a result, the WMO released a supplemental list for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season after the completion of the 2021 season.
The first three names on the supplemental list include Adria, Braylen and Caridad. There are 21 Atlantic storm names on the 2021 supplemental list, similar to the 2021 primary Atlantic storm name list.
The Eastern Pacific basin is a bit more active in comparison to the Atlantic, as there are two named storms roaming around to the south of Mexico. Both storms reached tropical storm strength on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 7.
Sandra, located over 700 miles south of the southern tip of Baja California, will continue to track west-northwest at 7 mph. This tropical storm may be short-lived as a result of persistently strong wind shear that could cause a loss of wind intensity within the storm. Sandra is expected to be downgraded from tropical storm status on Monday or early Tuesday.
Although no direct impacts to land are expected from Sandra, shipping interests in the area may encounter rough seas along the path of the storm.
Farther south and east of Sandra is Tropical Depression Terry. As of Monday morning, Terry was located roughly 635 miles south-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, and was tracking west-northwest at 15 mph. Terry will likely continue to experience a gradual loss of intensity into Tuesday. As both storms track westward over the open waters of the Eastern Pacific, landfall is not a concern for either tropical entity.
Unlike its Atlantic counterpart, the East Pacific storm list uses the letters X, Y and Z to name storms, so there are still five names left to utilize before that basin dips into its supplemental storm list.
The only time in history that the East Pacific reached the "Z" storm was in 1992, according to AccuWeather Senior Weather Editor Jesse Ferrell. That year there were 27 tropical storms including two pre-season storms which started in the Central Pacific. The runner-up is 2015 with 26 storms.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, DIRECTVstream, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeatherNOW is streaming on Roku and XUMO.Report a Typo