Tropical Atlantic churns out another record-setting storm with formation of Teddy
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 13, 2020 6:48 AM
The history of “T” storms is brief but worth mentioning for one retired storm. We look back on “T” storms as well as previewing this year’s upcoming storm.
The Atlantic Ocean has spawned named storms at a blistering pace this year, with Paulette, Rene, Sally and Teddy the most recent additions in what is on track to be a historic season. Forecasters say the last two names on the Atlantic hurricane season's list for 2020 could soon be exhausted as additional disturbances are being monitored this week.
So far in the 2020 season, Cristobal and every storm from Edouard through Teddy all became the earliest storm to develop in the basin for their respective letters.
As Paulette slams Bermuda, Sally aims for the Gulf Coast and Rene harmlessly dissipates over the open Atlantic, forecasters are also keeping tabs on newly formed Tropical Storm Teddy as well as several others areas of disturbed weather.
Paulette, Sally, Rene and Teddy are all seen swirling in the Atlantic basin early Monday morning, Sept. 14, 2020. (CIRA at Colorado State / GOES-EAST)
"The current early season record holders for the letters V through W were all set in October 2005, but all of these may be replaced prior to the end of September," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.
The next name on the list of tropical storms for 2020 is Vicky, followed by Wilfred.
AccuWeather meteorologists say that the latest addition to the basin, Tropical Storm Teddy, is expected to strengthen over the next several days, expected to reach hurricane and then major hurricane status this week. Teddy formed roughly midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles at 5 a.m. AST Monday. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving west-northwestward at 14 mph.
This west-northwest movement is expected to continue this week, which will put the storm on a path north of the Lesser Antilles. Dangerous surf and rip currents will be generated by the storm, with these hazardous conditions likely to reach the north- and east-facing shores of the Lesser Antilles at midweek. Interests in Bermuda may want to keep close watch on the storm's path as there could be some risk to the islands late in the weekend or early next week.
Another disturbance that brought locally heavy rainfall to the Cabo Verde Islands this past weekend is also being monitored for tropical development early this week.
Even if this disturbance, dubbed Invest 97L by the National Hurricane Center, organizes into a tropical depression or storm, there is high confidence that the system will track to the northwest into the open Atlantic with no impacts to land. Shipping interests in the area will want to closely monitor the progression of this system, however.
"There are indications that yet another tropical wave will cross the Atlantic during the Sept. 17-20 time frame," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty stated.
Farther west, a disorganized disturbance was located over the west-central Gulf of Mexico early Monday morning, producing very limited shower and thunderstorm activity based on satellite imagery. This disturbance was located a few hundred miles to the southwest of Sally.
A path to the southwest and then south is projected with this feature.
"Moderate to strong wind shear will help to inhibit development with this disturbance, though there is a low chance it could become a tropical depression. The primary impact would be locally heavy rain in eastern Mexico," Douty said.
AccuWeather meteorologists will continue to provide updates on the latest developments in this record-setting hurricane season.
Tropical storms and hurricanes can form well beyond the statistical peak of hurricane season, which is Sept. 10-11.
Hurricane season does not officially end until the end of November, and named systems could emerge into December this year.
Once the English alphabet is exhausted for this season, with Wilfred being the last name on the list, the Greek alphabet will be utilized for only the second time ever. The first time was during the 2005 season when there were 28 named storms. The 2020 season has the potential to rival that record with its current hyperactive state that is likely to continue through much of the remainder of the season.
