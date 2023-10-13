Sean barely hanging on in the Atlantic, but could Tammy soon follow?

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking two tropical systems in the Atlantic as the list of available names for the 2023 hurricane season quickly dwindles.

Copied

Tropical Storm Sean became the 18th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, but it will remain over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

AccuWeather hurricane experts continue to monitor activity in the tropical Atlantic, which includes struggling Tropical Depression Sean and a new cluster of storms following in its wake which could soon become the season's 19th named storm.

Both systems pose no immediate threat to land, but they bear watching since the waters of the Atlantic remain warm and both can linger over those waters for multiple days and even weeks.

This image of the central Atlantic captured on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, shows Sean left of center and a budding tropical system in the middle. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite).

The next tropical storm to develop will be given the name Tammy. With about a month-and-a-half left in the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, if Tammy forms, only two names would remain on the list of storm names to be used in the Atlantic basin, prompting questions about what would happen if another storm forms after the list is exhausted.

Sean disorganized, poses little threat to land

Since Tuesday evening, AccuWeather meteorologists have been tracking a system in the central Atlantic named Sean that has flip-flopped between tropical depression and tropical storm status. Battling wind shear, Sean has drifted to the northwest this week and is located well over a thousand miles to the east of San Juan, Puerto Rico, as of Saturday morning, local time.

Wind shear is the change in direction and speed of winds throughout the various levels of the atmosphere that can limit tropical storm formation, organization and intensification.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

"Tropical Depression Sean remains poorly organized over the central Atlantic," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty. "Sean will continue to move off to the northwest and may lose wind intensity and organization over the next few days."

Satellite images on Saturday showed Sean's center of circulation, identified by a swirling area of clouds, completely displaced to the west from its heaviest thunderstorm activity, a clear indication that the storm is struggling amid wind shear.

Despite its struggles and the official AccuWeather forecast calling for the storm to become a tropical depression or rainstorm this weekend, Sean will be monitored for the potential of remaining a trackable system for several more days. Interests in the Caribbean islands should monitor the storm just in case, says AccuWeather.

"If Sean manages to remain an organized feature, it could bring some impacts to the Leeward Islands toward the middle of next week," added Douty.

New tropical wave has a high risk of becoming Tammy next week

Over a thousand miles to the southeast of Sean is a new tropical wave that recently moved off the western coast of Africa and is located south of the Cabo Verde Islands; it bears watching, say AccuWeather meteorologists.

A tropical wave is an area of low pressure that tracks westward from Africa into the Atlantic, which can organize into a tropical system when conditions are ripe. It appears that will be the case with this wave, which is expected to become better organized into next week, amid warm ocean waters and little wind shear.

"There is a high chance of tropical development in the timeframe from Oct. 16 to 19 as the tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic tracks to the west," said Douty.

In the likely event a tropical storm forms, it would become Tammy, the 19th named storm of the season. Initially, it should take a similar track to Sean because the steering flow in the Atlantic should remain in a steady state into the new week. However, later in the week and next weekend, a pair of options appear to be on the table, according to AccuWeather hurricane experts.

"A sprawling area of high pressure over the northern Atlantic will be key to steering any storm," Douty pointed out. "Depending on its exact location, the storm could either stay farther south compared to Sean and move toward the Lesser Antilles or take a turn to the north and remain out at sea."

Any impacts in the eastern Caribbean islands would occur late next week or next weekend but only if the storm survives the trek.

After Tammy, there's Vince and Whitney... then what?

In an average Atlantic hurricane season, 14 storms form in the basin, and they are named based on a rotating list of 21 names. So far, the 2023 season has been above the historical average with 18 named storms. Because of that, names on the list are being quickly exhausted.

Previously, such as during the busy 2005 and 2020 Atlantic hurricane seasons, the Greek alphabet was utilized for any named storms after the 21st, or 'W,' storm. In 2021, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), an arm of the United Nations, formally dropped the use of the Greek alphabet and adopted a supplemental list of another 21 names that can be tapped into, if necessary.

That list of predetermined names is also in alphabetical order, beginning with 'Adria,' according to the WMO.

The Atlantic hurricane season begins every year on June 1 and runs until Nov. 30. Storms can and have formed outside of the formally designated season, including this season in mid-January, when an unnamed subtropical storm was designated after the fact by the National Hurricane Center in July.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.