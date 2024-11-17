Sara moves into Gulf, set to bring heavy rain to South, Southeast

Sara is forecast to be a tropical rainstorm in the Gulf of Mexico, bring flooding downpours to the northern Gulf Coast Monday night through Tuesday night.

Tropical Storm Sara swept through Honduras from Nov. 15-16, causing widespread flooding that resulted in numerous water rescues.

Sara brought catastrophic, life-threatening flooding and mudslides over northern portions of Honduras, where over 40 inches of rain have fallen at some locations. That rain, to a somewhat lesser extent, spread into other parts of Central America throughout this past weekend. While Sara made landfall in Belize on Sunday morning, AccuWeather forecasters caution it will not completely dissipate before emerging into the Gulf of Mexico.

Sara moved across Belize and into Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula Sunday afternoon and into Sunday night. The time over land caused Sara to lose wind intensity and become a tropical depression.

Monday morning, Sara became a tropical rainstorm and is moving into the southern Gulf of Mexico.

As Sara tracks northward through Monday night, a cold front will be advancing eastward through Arkansas and Louisiana. This front will draw some of Sara's moisture northward. Even though Sara will largely be stretched out and start to lose its identity by Monday night and Tuesday, its moisture will enhance rainfall along the Gulf Coast.

"Tropical Rainstorm Sara can bring flooding downpours to the northern Gulf Coast Monday night through Tuesday night, with a wide swath of 2-4 inches from eastern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle," said AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ is 12 inches.

On Tuesday, Sara will turn northeastward toward part of the U.S. coast with gusty winds.

"Winds can occasionally gust to 40-60 mph, with the highest wind gusts likely to be confined to the coast and coinciding with any heavier downpours," noted DaSilva.

Landfall in Florida is likely on Wednesday morning as a tropical rainstorm. As the aforementioned cold front makes its way across Florida and interacts with Sara, there may even be the risk of a few severe thunderstorms. The most likely location for any severe weather would be across the Florida Peninsula.

DaSilva also pointed out that the spin associated with Sara could produce a few isolated tornadoes. With any stronger downpours and thunderstorms, locally higher wind gusts over 60 mph would be possible.

Even outside of the wind and rain areas, there will be another hazard that will affect the Gulf Coast.

"It is important to note that there will be a dangerous rip current risk along the Gulf Coast from Monday through Wednesday as a result of the tropical rainstorm," warned DaSilva.

After Sara, DaSilva said that while there could be a tropical or subtropical storm in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean into early December, any U.S. impacts from additional tropical storms or hurricanes are highly unlikely for the rest of the year.

