Potential cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal may threaten eastern India
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Oct. 7, 2020 12:15 PM
An area of low pressure that is expected to develop in the Bay of Bengal could strengthen into a tropical depression or cyclonic storm before moving into eastern India.
This low began to organize over the South China Sea early this week before moving over Indochina. Areas of heavy rain and gusty winds are expected across parts of Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar through Thursday.
Torrential rains arrived across Vietnam on Monday as the low approached the area. Hue, a city located on the coast of central Vietnam, recorded 331 mm (13.03 inches) of rain since Monday, with 270 mm (10.63 inches) falling in just 24 hours on Tuesday.
By Friday, the area of low pressure will redevelop near the Andaman Islands as the tropical disturbance moves off the west coast of Myanmar. As this low tracks westward across the Bay of Bengal through the weekend, it can slowly organize and gain strength, potentially becoming a tropical depression or cyclone storm.
Eventual impacts to eastern India are possible late in the weekend or early next week as the potential cyclone tracks generally to the west.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls says, “While the path of this low can change, at this point, the most likely landfall area looks to be along the Andhra Pradesh coast.”
Regardless of the final intensity of the storm, it is likely to bring an increase in moisture to eastern India which will enhance shower and thunderstorm activity from central and northern Andhra Pradesh into Odisha. If the low tracks far enough inland, Telangana and southern Chhattisgarh may also get heavy showers and thunderstorms early next week.
This locally heavy rain could produce areas of flooding and lead to travel delays across east-central India.
Should the area of low pressure strengthen into a cyclone storm, it would be given the name Gati.
While an increase in moisture is expected to enhance showers and thunderstorms regardless of intensity, the threat for damaging winds would arise only should the storm reach cyclonic storm status. Any damaging wind would be expected to remain confined to a small area near there when the center of the cyclone moves onshore.
The last cyclone storm to develop in the Bay of Bengal was Super Cyclonic Storm Amphan, which struck northeastern India and Bangladesh in late May causing extensive damage.
This potential cyclone is not expected to rise to the same intensity as Amphan, but it may still bring the threat of flooding and travel delays later this weekend and early next week.
