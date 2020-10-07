Hurricane Delta to strengthen as it blitzes across Gulf of Mexico

Residents along the hurricane-battered Gulf Coast are bracing for another impact as Delta could reach Category 4 force as it approaches. Life-threatening storm surge and winds topping 140 mph are predicted where it makes landfall.

Read More Chevron right

LIVE: Mexico battered by Delta as storm now eyes US

No fatalities were reported in Mexico in the hours after landfall, but the storm did leave a trail of damage. Now, Delta is expected to grow in size as it feasts on the warm waters of the Gulf.

Read More Chevron right

Daily coronavirus briefing: Woman, 102, doesn't let pandemic stop her from voting

Decked out in full PPE, one Chicago centenarian continued her 80-year voting streak. Plus, hospitals from a cluster of six Midwestern states are being hit harder than ever before.