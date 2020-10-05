Delta forecast to make historic landfall along Gulf Coast as a hurricane

The tropical storm is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane and could become the fourth storm to strike Louisiana this season -- and the first-ever hurricane named after a Greek letter to hit the U.S.

Daily coronavirus briefing: 10% already infected worldwide

New estimates from the World Health Organization suggest the actual case total may be over 700 million more than the reported tally. Plus, President Trump is hoping to be released from the hospital on Monday.

Heat and relative humidity affect how coronavirus spreads, new study finds

Two physics professors examined how temperature, wind and humidity affect coronavirus spread, and they were surprised by what the study revealed -- which challenges some conventional wisdom.