Chan-hom forecast to become a typhoon, set course for Japan
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Oct. 5, 2020 2:48 PM
Residents of Ventimiglia, Italy, cleared mud and debris from homes and businesses on Oct. 4, after flooding swept through the French-Italian border region.
After developing in a rare location, Tropical Storm Chan-hom is expected to take a swipe at Japan by the end of the week, following in the footsteps of Severe Tropical Storm Dolphin, which tracked across the region in late September.
A disturbance located in the middle of the West Pacific tropical basin that has been largely stationary since late last week became more organized over the weekend. By Sunday night, local time, the feature developed into a tropical depression.
The storm developed at latitude 22 degrees north, a rare occurrence for the month of October. According to Sayaka Mori, a meteorologist for the Japanese broadcaster, NHK, only 10 percent of October tropical storms form north of the latitude 20°N over the Western Pacific.
Located in an area of warm water and light wind shear, the two ingredients needed to strengthen and sustain a tropical system, the depression strengthened into a tropical storm on Monday and was given the name Chan-hom by the Japan Meteorological Agency.
As of Monday night, local time, Tropical Storm Chan-hom had sustained wind speeds of 65 km/h (40 mph) and was mostly stationary.
The storm is expected to drift to the northwest on Tuesday as it continues to strengthen. By Wednesday, Chan-hom is expected to begin picking up forward momentum as it nears typhoon strength, or sustained winds of 119 km/h (74 mph).
This would be equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale for Hurricanes.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Chan-hom is currently forecast to peak in intensity on Thursday as a typhoon, equivalent in strength to a Category 2 hurricane in the Atlantic basin, on Thursday as the storm approaches the Ryukyu Islands of southern Japan.
The window for strengthening is expected to close before the end of the week as Chan-hom gets pulled north by a nontropical system tracking across Japan at the same time. This will bring Chan-hom over cooler water and may cause it to transition into a nontropical storm.
Regardless of decreased wind intensity or a transition to a nontropical storm, Chan-hom is still expected to bring widespread impacts to Japan.
Heavy rainfall is expected to arrive across the northern Ryukyu Islands on Thursday before spreading to Shikoku, Kansai, Chubu and Kanto through Sunday.
The risk for flooding and mudslides will increase through the end of the week and into the weekend as rainfall totals can climb as high as 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) near the center of the storm. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 300 mm (12 inches) will be possible, especially in the rugged terrain.
Strong wind gusts along the southern coast of Japan may lead to downed trees and power lines, localized structural damage and power outages as Chan-hom nears the area.
Wind gusts of 97-129 km/h (60-80 mph) are also expected along the southern coast of Japan with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 153 km/h (95 mph) forecast to occur near or to the east of the center of the storm as it approaches southern Japan.
This strong onshore flow ahead of the storm will add to the risk for flooding along exposed beaches as winds push ocean water inland.
However, if Chan-hom tracks farther south through the beginning of the week or if the nontropical system pulls Chan-hom to the north sooner, the greatest impacts from the storm may miss Japan all together.
Chan-hom is forecast to follow a path similar to that of Severe Tropical Storm Dolphin, which tracked near southern Japan nearly two weeks ago. Dolphin brought areas of downpours to the region before quickly transitioning into a nontropical system as it raced away.
On night of Sept.17, 333 mm (13.11 inches) of rain fell in five hours at Muroto Misaki. Of this, an incredible 130 mm (5.10 inches) fell within a single hour.
While residents in Japan will be tracking Chan-hom into the weekend, anyone with interests in the northern Philippines and Vietnam will have to keep an eye on the tropics closer to home as AccuWeather meteorologists are warning of the potential for tropical development in the Philippine Sea or South China Sea into next week.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Hurricane
Chan-hom forecast to become a typhoon, set course for Japan
By Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Oct. 5, 2020 2:48 PM
Residents of Ventimiglia, Italy, cleared mud and debris from homes and businesses on Oct. 4, after flooding swept through the French-Italian border region.
After developing in a rare location, Tropical Storm Chan-hom is expected to take a swipe at Japan by the end of the week, following in the footsteps of Severe Tropical Storm Dolphin, which tracked across the region in late September.
A disturbance located in the middle of the West Pacific tropical basin that has been largely stationary since late last week became more organized over the weekend. By Sunday night, local time, the feature developed into a tropical depression.
The storm developed at latitude 22 degrees north, a rare occurrence for the month of October. According to Sayaka Mori, a meteorologist for the Japanese broadcaster, NHK, only 10 percent of October tropical storms form north of the latitude 20°N over the Western Pacific.
Located in an area of warm water and light wind shear, the two ingredients needed to strengthen and sustain a tropical system, the depression strengthened into a tropical storm on Monday and was given the name Chan-hom by the Japan Meteorological Agency.
As of Monday night, local time, Tropical Storm Chan-hom had sustained wind speeds of 65 km/h (40 mph) and was mostly stationary.
The storm is expected to drift to the northwest on Tuesday as it continues to strengthen. By Wednesday, Chan-hom is expected to begin picking up forward momentum as it nears typhoon strength, or sustained winds of 119 km/h (74 mph).
This would be equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale for Hurricanes.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Chan-hom is currently forecast to peak in intensity on Thursday as a typhoon, equivalent in strength to a Category 2 hurricane in the Atlantic basin, on Thursday as the storm approaches the Ryukyu Islands of southern Japan.
The window for strengthening is expected to close before the end of the week as Chan-hom gets pulled north by a nontropical system tracking across Japan at the same time. This will bring Chan-hom over cooler water and may cause it to transition into a nontropical storm.
Regardless of decreased wind intensity or a transition to a nontropical storm, Chan-hom is still expected to bring widespread impacts to Japan.
Heavy rainfall is expected to arrive across the northern Ryukyu Islands on Thursday before spreading to Shikoku, Kansai, Chubu and Kanto through Sunday.
The risk for flooding and mudslides will increase through the end of the week and into the weekend as rainfall totals can climb as high as 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) near the center of the storm. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 300 mm (12 inches) will be possible, especially in the rugged terrain.
Strong wind gusts along the southern coast of Japan may lead to downed trees and power lines, localized structural damage and power outages as Chan-hom nears the area.
Wind gusts of 97-129 km/h (60-80 mph) are also expected along the southern coast of Japan with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 153 km/h (95 mph) forecast to occur near or to the east of the center of the storm as it approaches southern Japan.
This strong onshore flow ahead of the storm will add to the risk for flooding along exposed beaches as winds push ocean water inland.
However, if Chan-hom tracks farther south through the beginning of the week or if the nontropical system pulls Chan-hom to the north sooner, the greatest impacts from the storm may miss Japan all together.
Related:
Chan-hom is forecast to follow a path similar to that of Severe Tropical Storm Dolphin, which tracked near southern Japan nearly two weeks ago. Dolphin brought areas of downpours to the region before quickly transitioning into a nontropical system as it raced away.
On night of Sept.17, 333 mm (13.11 inches) of rain fell in five hours at Muroto Misaki. Of this, an incredible 130 mm (5.10 inches) fell within a single hour.
While residents in Japan will be tracking Chan-hom into the weekend, anyone with interests in the northern Philippines and Vietnam will have to keep an eye on the tropics closer to home as AccuWeather meteorologists are warning of the potential for tropical development in the Philippine Sea or South China Sea into next week.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo