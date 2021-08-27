Nora poised to become a hurricane near southwest Mexico
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Aug. 27, 2021 9:12 AM EDT
Grace brought heavy rain and powerful winds to Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula as it made landfall on Aug. 19, before moving back over the Gulf of Mexico.
A strengthening tropical storm nearing the southwestern coast of Mexico is threatening to become the next hurricane in the eastern Pacific, and AccuWeather meteorologists say it may bring significant impacts near its track.
This bout of tropical activity in the eastern Pacific comes in conjunction with another potential major hurricane brewing in the western Caribbean.
This AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ satellite loop shows Tropical Storm Nora gaining strength Friday morning, local time, while churning to the southwest of Mexico.
Tropical Storm Nora is centered several hundred miles to the southwest of Mexico, but it is expected to bring bouts of heavy rainfall and strong winds into early next week as it strengthens and nears the coastline.
The storm had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving to the west-northwest at 12 mph as of 7 a.m. CDT Friday.
There is a chance that Nora will make landfall along the Baja Peninsula of Mexico Sunday night or early Monday. However, regardless of whether Nora makes landfall or stays just offshore, that region of Mexico as well as part of the mainland will feel the effects.
"Nora can produce widespread heavy rain along the southwestern coast of Mexico into Sunday," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller.
Nora is expected to strengthen into a hurricane early this weekend once maximum sustained winds reach 74 mph (119 km/h).
While landfall is not currently expected along southwest mainland Mexico, Nora will be close enough to bring heavy, potentially flooding rainfall from southwestern Oaxaca to coastal Jalisco through Sunday. Widespread rainfall of 4-8 inches (100-200 mm) and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 15 inches (380 mm) can produce flooding.
Given the mountainous terrain across the region, mudslides will be possible where the heaviest of the rain falls.
The heaviest of the rain will fall across southwestern Oaxaca and coastal Guerrero from Thursday night into Saturday, while heavy rain is expected in western Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco from later Friday into Sunday.
"The track of Nora is expected to remain just far enough offshore to avoid widespread wind damage along the southwest coast of Mexico, but there can be locally damaging wind gusts along this section of coastline from western Guerrero to Jalisco," added Miller.
Coastal Jalisco will be at the greatest risk for damaging wind gusts as the storm makes its closest pass to land as a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale with maximum sustained winds 74-95 mph (119-153 km/h).
Wind gusts in this area could reach 60-80 mph (95-130 km/h) which can lead to downed trees, power outages and some structural damage to weaker buildings.
The risk to lives and property is expected to increase as the storm track near the southern tip of Baja California Sur from Sunday night into Monday.
In this area, the center of potential Hurricane Nora may make landfall on the southern tip of Baja California Sur. This can bring with it an increased risk for damaging winds, flooding rain and a storm surge that can lead to coastal inundation.
Wind gusts in southern Baja California Sur can reach 80-90 mph (130-145 km/h) with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 100 mph (160 km/h). This can bring widespread power outages to the region, along with structural damage to weaker buildings.
Rainfall of 4-8 inches (100-200 mm) is expected to fall along Nora's track across Baja California Sur which can lead to flooding. Normally dry rivers and desert areas could quickly swell with rushing water.
Because of the heavy rain and the threat of wind damage in Baja California Sur, Nora will be a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes.
"It is becoming more likely that Nora tracks across Baja California or the Gulf of California," said Miller. "Despite the warm waters of the Gulf of California, dry air coming off of the surrounding deserts should help to lessen the storm's intensity."
With the expected loss of wind intensity, impacts will lessen as the storm tracks farther to the north and across or near Baja California.
Nora is expected to degenerate to a tropical rainstorm around the middle of next week while near northwest Mexico, but tropical moisture pulled to the north may push into the southwestern United States and help to fuel another round of monsoonal showers and thunderstorms across the Four Corner states around the middle and end of next week.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.