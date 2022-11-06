New tropical threat on course for Bahamas, storm-weary Florida

While November marks the final month of the Atlantic hurricane season, AccuWeather forecasters say the season will refuse to end quietly. A tropical rainstorm located just north of the Caribbean can strengthen and become better organized this week before heading for the Bahamas, the United States and even Atlantic Canada.

When it formed on Saturday just south of Puerto Rico, the tropical rainstorm deluged the island with several inches of heavy rainfall. On a northward trajectory, the tropical rainstorm crossed from the Caribbean Sea into the far southwestern Atlantic Ocean early Sunday.

In the coming days, forecasters warn this tropical rainstorm will become better organized and likely become a tropical storm as it takes a winding track toward the Bahamas and storm-weary Florida. The next tropical storm to form in the Atlantic basin will be given the name Nicole.

News of yet another potential tropical hit is likely highly unwelcome across Florida as a large swath of the state continues to recover from the devastation wrought by deadly Hurricane Ian in late September. Before this latest tropical threat approaches the U.S. coast, it will spend much of the early week taking a gradual northwest turn over the southwestern Atlantic, with impacts lingering for several Caribbean islands.

"The tropical rainstorm will bring additional rainfall of 1-2 inches (25-50 mm) to parts of the Lesser Antilles into early this week, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 15 inches (380 mm) in the Leeward Islands," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.

Additional rainfall, when combined with the amount of rainfall that has already fallen, signal that flooding and mudslides remain a concern for the region.

As the rainstorm takes on more of a westward track later Tuesday, it is likely to gain more organization and grab the 14th name of the 2022 Atlantic season. By midweek, forecasters expect the storm will track across the northern Bahamas with its outer rain bands creeping into Florida.

"Rain will move into the Bahamas and Florida around the middle of the week and flash flooding will be a concern," added Douty.

In addition to rainfall, tropical storm-force winds are expected to overspread the northern Bahamas and a large swath of the Florida Peninsula later Tuesday into Wednesday morning. AccuWeather's current track has the tropical storm possibly approaching landfall in southeastern Florida on Thursday.

Exact landfall timing and location are difficult to pin down at this time, but any residents from the Florida Keys to the state's Space Coast are cautioned to not let their guard down and closely monitor the latest forecast updates this week.

While the strongest winds from the storm will closely follow its center, wind gusts of 40-60 mph (60-100 km/h) will move through as the system tracks a significant distance inland and begins to move northward up the Florida Peninsula from Wednesday to Friday. It's not out of the question that the track of the system could wobble into the Gulf of Mexico briefly as it skims along the western Florida coast.

Cities likely to face these wind gusts include places like Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Jacksonville.

"Winds of this magnitude can down trees, power lines and cause transportation delays in some areas," cautioned Douty.

By late-week, the system is likely to transition into a tropical depression due to prolonged interaction with land as it tracks toward the rest of the Southeast. Even with this anticipated transition, the threat for gusty winds and heavy rainfall will not let up.

Forecasters expect the depression to take more of a northeastward track late this week and through the weekend, taking the center of the system on a journey across southeastern Georgia and the eastern Carolinas before it emerges once again over the Atlantic Ocean.

Once it emerges over the Atlantic, forecasters are concerned the system will interact with a potent front and lose its tropical characteristics, becoming subtropical in nature. Despite losing its tropical characteristics, the system will likely still pack a significant punch as it races toward Atlantic Canada with strong winds and heavy rain later this upcoming weekend.

Ultimately in the U.S., heavy rain from this system will likely stretch from the Southeast through the Northeast before spreading into Canada.

In addition to direct impacts from the tropical system this week, strong east winds will pound the eastern coast of the U.S., leading to widespread areas of coastal flooding, beach erosion and dangerous rip currents.

While the Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, and should be winding down, climatologically-speaking, two storms have already grabbed names in November: Lisa and Martin.

