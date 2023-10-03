Long-tracking Tropical Storm Philippe to brush Bermuda en route to North America

AccuWeather meteorologists have been tracking Philippe since mid-September days before it became an organized system, and they say it will journey another 2,000 miles, with the potential to veer westward toward northern New England.

Tropical Storm Philippe continues to fight adverse atmospheric conditions as it treks across the Atlantic, unleashing heavy rain across portions of the Lesser Antilles in the eastern Caribbean. AccuWeather meteorologists, who have been tracking Philippe since mid-September days before an organized system developed, say the storm will travel for nearly 2,000 miles to the north, where it could strike Atlantic Canada with heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge early next week.

Along its path, impacts will be felt from the eastern Caribbean to Bermuda and eventually Atlantic Canada. Even though the AccuWeather Eye Path® takes Philippe into Nova Scotia, Canada, late Sunday to early Monday, there is the potential for it to take more of a westward jog into northern New England. That track will depend on multiple factors, including the orientation of a surge of cool air across the Northeast.

This image of Tropical Storm Philippe was captured on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023 and shows an ongoing eruption of torrential downpours and gusty thunderstorms over the Leeward and Windward islands of the eastern Caribbean Sea. The center of Philippe was located on the northwestern flank of the storms. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

Impacts on northeastern Caribbean to continue into midweek

"Into Tuesday morning, Philippe crawled enough to the west to bring torrential downpours to the Leeward and northern Windward islands, where a general 2-4 inches of rain has fallen with locally higher amounts," AccuWeather Tropical Meteorologist Alex DaSilva said. Hewanorra International Airport in St. Lucia picked up 3.54 inches of rain as of daybreak Tuesday, and 6.14 inches fell at Bird International Airport in Antigua and Barbuda.

Flash flooding, washouts and rock and mudslides can occur in hilly terrain, AccuWeather forecasters warn.

Philippe will soon take a more northerly course after crawling slowly to the northwest in the short term. As moisture wraps around the system's center and drifts westward, some of the torrential downpours will spread westward, reaching the British and U.S. Virgin Islands into midweek.

The AccuWeather ReaImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes rating for Philippe in the eastern Caribbean is "less than one" based on the scope of rain, wind and rough seas that may affect lives and commerce in the region.

Stiff breezes at the mid-levels of the atmosphere, called wind shear, caused most of the thunderstorm activity to be skewed to the storm's southeastern flank since late last week. As wind shear eases up ever so slightly, some of the thunderstorms may be able to circle around the center. More uniform thunderstorm activity may lead to some strengthening in the days ahead as Philippe departs the Caribbean and approaches Bermuda.

Philippe to eye Bermuda by week's end

Steering breezes will guide Philippe on a more northward course during much of this week and this weekend. Bermuda will be next in Philippe's path, with the potential for direct or indirect impacts.

The proximity of Philippe's track to Bermuda and the storm's intensity will determine the scope of impacts on the small group of islands in the west-central Atlantic, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty explained.

Stringent building codes in Bermuda should allow Philippe's passage to be manageable. However, the system, as a tropical storm or perhaps a Category 1 hurricane, will bring a period of building seas, overwash, flooding downpours, and strong winds from Friday to Saturday.

Due to the anticipated impacts of heavy rainfall and gusty winds, Philippe has been rated "less than one" on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in Bermuda.

Philippe to approach North America late this weekend

AccuWeather meteorologists have been studying various scenarios for Philippe's long-term track.

Beyond Bermuda, Philippe will most likely continue to track northward into Atlantic Canada. However, there is some risk that the system could veer farther to the west and perhaps into northern New England.

Much of the data suggests that Philippe is most likely to head toward Atlantic Canada, perhaps right into Nova Scotia late Sunday night or Monday, Douty said.

Although not the most likely scenario, AccuWeather forecasters say there is a small chance that steering winds could direct Philippe southeastward over the region, allowing the system to merge with a non-tropical system and its associated cold front. If that were to occur, drenching rain could soak the Maritime Provinces of Canada and part of the northeastern U.S.

As is often the case with tropical systems that venture into the cold waters near Canada, Philippe may transition to a non-tropical storm or tropical wind and rainstorm before landfall.

Interests in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island should expect a period of heavy rain, strong winds and building seas to occur from Sunday to Monday as Philippe moves up from the south. There will be the likelihood of sporadic power outages, flash flooding, road washouts, and mudslides, including in some of the same areas hammered by Lee back in mid-September.

AccuWeather meteorologists have been raising concerns about another episode of heavy rain for part of the Northeast a little over a week after torrential rain deluged the New York City area and led to widespread flash flooding.

No weather setup is exactly the same, and there are some differences with the setup in the Northeast from Friday night to Sunday compared to a week ago. However, there does appear to be room for a plume of tropical moisture to feed into the Northeast, perhaps farther to the east, which may lead to flash flooding and major travel disruptions.

