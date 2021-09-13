AccuWeather meteorologists said Nicholas was already producing thunderstorms and rain in southern Texas Monday morning as the storm remained near the coast of northeastern Mexico. Forecasters said tracking the storm's center has been a bit tricky, as it has already formed and re-formed multiple times. The National Hurricane Center described Nicholas' movement as erratic early Monday morning. If the eye of the storm remains over the warm Gulf waters long enough Monday, that could allow Nicholas to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane, which would result in the chances for greater wind damage over land. A Category 1 hurricane has winds that range from 74-95 mph.

Nicholas was located about 140 miles south of Port O'Connor, Texas, and 45 miles northeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande River around 10 a.m. CDT Monday. Its maximum sustained winds were around 60 mph and it was moving to the north at a speed of 12 mph, up from 5 mph just three hours earlier.