Aided by lessened wind shear, the tropical storm could further develop as it rides along the coasts of Mexico and Texas on Monday.
As Tropical Storm Nicholas makes its way toward the Gulf Coast, Louisiana and Texas are making emergency preparations. The landfall will come just over two weeks after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 storm, devastating parts of the state. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a statewide state of emergency ahead of Nicholas’ landfall, which is forecast to bring flash flooding and heavy rain to Louisiana. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also took to social media to address the incoming storm, where he reminded residents to avoid floodwater and announced that the state had already begun mobilizing resources for residents. The storm is rated a 1 on AccuWeather's RealImpact™ Scale for determining the impacts of tropical weather.
AccuWeather meteorologists said Nicholas was already producing thunderstorms and rain in southern Texas Monday morning as the storm remained near the coast of northeastern Mexico. Forecasters said tracking the storm's center has been a bit tricky, as it has already formed and re-formed multiple times. The National Hurricane Center described Nicholas' movement as erratic early Monday morning. If the eye of the storm remains over the warm Gulf waters long enough Monday, that could allow Nicholas to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane, which would result in the chances for greater wind damage over land. A Category 1 hurricane has winds that range from 74-95 mph.
Nicholas was located about 140 miles south of Port O'Connor, Texas, and 45 miles northeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande River around 10 a.m. CDT Monday. Its maximum sustained winds were around 60 mph and it was moving to the north at a speed of 12 mph, up from 5 mph just three hours earlier.
Nicholas is seen on radar near the coast of southeastern Texas (AccuWeather)
On the latest edition of AccuWeather's Weather Insider podcast, Chief Broadcast Meteorologist Bernie Rayno discusses the possibility of Nicholas reaching hurricane strength. Rayno also said, "life-threatening flooding" is possible for the upper Texas coast and southwestern Louisiana due to the amount of tropical moisture and the slow movement of Nicholas.
Although gusty winds and storm surge from Tropical Storm Nicholas are a concern, AccuWeather forecasters say the biggest threat from Nicholas for the Gulf Coast region is rounds of heavy downpours fueled by tropical moisture. The heaviest rainfall is forecast for southeastern Texas, which includes the greater Houston area, and southwestern Louisiana. Houston is currently under a tropical storm warning.
Many locations will likely receive around 4-8 inches of rainfall from Monday through Wednesday, but areas around Houston could see up to 8 to 12 inches of rain, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches. Depending on the track of the Nicholas and the surge of tropical moisture, rainfall capable of producing flooding could also extend from south-central Louisiana to Alabama's Mobile Bay where 2 to 4 inches of rain may fall during the same time frame.
Tropical Storm Nicholas formed on Sunday morning, local time, making it the 14th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. A typical hurricane season has only 14 named storms throughout the entire season, meaning this year’s tropical season is shaping up to end with an above-average number of named storms. Last year’s hurricane season in the Atlantic had so many named storms that the National Hurricane Center ran through the entire list of names and had to use Greek letters. The season ended with Hurricane Iota and 30 named storms overall. The next named storm in the Atlantic will be Odette. Nicholas will become the seventh named storm to make landfall in the U.S. so far this season. An eighth storm, Claudette, wasn't officially named until it moved over Louisiana in June.