Neighborhoods in Jamaica Beach, Texas, were flooded on Sept. 20 during high tide, as Tropical Storm Beta churned in the Gulf of Mexico.
Forecasters caution that Beta should not be overlooked just because it is not expected to become a hurricane. The storm's flooding is considered serious enough to warrant Beta being rated a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes. The RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes is a 6-point scale with ratings of less than 1 and 1 to 5 that was introduced by AccuWeather in 2019 to rate tropical systems based on multiple impacts, rather than just wind, like the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale does.
Beta had increased its forward speed according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center at 10 a.m. CDT. The storm was moving to the west-northwest at 7 mph, up from 6 mph at the 7 a.m. CDT update. Beta was about 55 miles southeast of Port O'Connor, Texas, and had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.
The city of Galveston, Texas, is in the crosshairs of Tropical Storm Beta and it is projected to be in the swath of Texas coast where the storm could make landfall later tonight. Beta was about 120 miles south-southwest of Galveston of 7 a.m. local time, but the storm has already made its presence felt. According to KHOU 11 in Houston, the storm's rough waves washed away a part of Galveston's 61st street fishing pier. The website Saltwater-Recon.com had a livestream of the pier as it was washed away. The video showed workers trying to save good sections of the pier by separating it from the section most at risk for washing away, according to Saltwater-Recon's Facebook post. The section that fell off was found several miles away Monday morning, KHOU 11 reported.
Even though Beta is forecast to make landfall along the southern Texas coast later Monday, likely between Corpus Christi and Galveston, the storm's impacts were felt across much of the Gulf Coast this weekend. In New Orleans, Lakeshore Drive had to be closed on Sunday as water levels rose on Lake Pontchartrain. A flash flood watch remains in effect for New Orleans as the city could receive up to 8 inches of rain from the storm. The National Weather Service in New Orleans said coastal flooding continued at many locations Monday morning and some roads were impassible.
Tropical Storm Beta was stirring up rough waters in Lake Pontchartrain on Sunday, and coastal flooding in and around New Orleans as the storm lurched closer to the coastline. (Twitter/ NOLA Ready)
Even though Beta will fall short of hurricane strength, the storm still poses a serious risk across southeastern Texas and into Louisiana as the storm's slow movement will result in serious flooding that could last for days. AccuWeather meteorologists say widespread rainfall totals of 4-8 inches are expected across southeastern Texas and into southern Louisiana. Higher rainfall totals on the order of 8-16 inches with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches are expected to occur along the Texas and Louisiana coasts.
As was the case with Hurricane Sally just last week, Beta's slow movement is the biggest cause for concern. As of 7 a.m. CDT Monday, Beta was moving around 6 mph. The 2 feet of rain forecasters are calling for is a serious threat to lives and properties, but it's also well short of some of the astounding rainfall totals the southeastern Texas region has seen over the past several years from tropical cyclones.
In 2017, the historic Hurricane Harvey dropped 60.58 inches of rain in Nederland, Texas. Harvey is the most significant rainfall event in U.S. history in scope and peak rainfall amounts, according to the National Hurricane Center. In September 2019, Tropical Storm Imelda's deluge resulted in 44.29 inches south-southwest of Fannett, Texas, making it the seventh-wettest tropical cyclone to impact the U.S.
According to the latest information from the National Hurricane Center on Tropical Storm Beta, the storm is located 95 miles southeast of Port O'Connor, Texas. With maximum sustained wind speeds of 50 miles per hour, Beta is moving westward at 6 mph and is expected to continue doing so until it takes a sharp, northeastern turn on Tuesday.
AccuWeather meteorologists expect Beta to have the best opportunity to make landfall along the coast of Texas between Corpus Christi and Galveston, perhaps near Matagorda Bay, late Monday or early Tuesday. This would be the ninth system to make landfall in the United States this season.
The record-shattering 2020 Atlantic hurricane season continues marching along, with Beta certainly doing its part. The tropical storm became the earliest 23rd-named storm system of a season, breaking the mark set in 2005 by 34 days. Along with that 2005 season, 2020 is only the second year ever to exhaust the pre-determined list of 21 names and require the use of names from the Greek alphabet.
The 2005 hurricane season saw a total of 28 named storms, which included an unnamed storm identified in a post-season analysis. The last storm to be named that year was Zeta, the sixth letter of the Greek alphabet, on Dec. 30.
Ahead of Beta making landfall on the Gulf Coast, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced on Sunday that a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the city that will extend through Wednesday. Neutral ground parking went into effect at 6 p.m. CDT on Sunday night in anticipation for the flooding and will continue until further notice. "Please do not block intersections, streetcar tracks, or bike paths," Cantrell said.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott urged residents to remain vigilant on Sunday as Tropical Storm Beta looms over the coast. "I call on all Texans in the Gulf Coast region to heed the advice of local officials and take the necessary precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones out of harm's way," Abbott said in a news release. "The State of Texas is prepared to support communities in the path of the storm, where substantial amounts of rainfall and flash flooding are a significant threat. We will continue to closely monitor the storm and work collaboratively with officials to ensure our fellow Texans are safe." The news release encouraged residents to take special precautions, like keeping important documents in a water-safe container and preparing an emergency supply kit, which should include face masks and hand sanitizer amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
LIVE: Tropical Storm Beta lurks over Gulf, stirs up rough waters along coast
Beta may prove that there is more to a storm than wind intensity, as it unleashes days of heavy rainfall and flooding to residents throughout the coast, many of whom are still cleaning up from previous storms.
Beta to unleash days of flooding rainfall, pounding surf from Texas to Louisiana
Forecasters say Beta could become the ninth named storm to make landfall in the United States this season as it unleashes days of flooding downpours along the Gulf Coast.
