The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season was historic, headlined by Hurricane Ian, which devastated part of Florida. However, the current hurricane season has surpassed last season in an index meteorologists call the accumulated cyclone energy (ACE).

When determining the overall strength of a hurricane, many people look at the Saffir-Simpson scale, which classifies hurricanes based on the maximum sustained winds. ACE is much different, measuring the power of a system throughout its entire life. Short-lived tropical storms will have a low ACE, while long-lived hurricanes can generate a significant ACE. As of Thursday, Sept. 14, the cumulative ACE of the 2023 hurricane season amounted to 101.5, according to Colorado State University. This is already higher than the 2022 season, when 14 storms combined for a total ACE of 95.1. With more tropical activity predicted in the Atlantic basin, the ACE for the entire 2023 season could surpass the 30-year historical average of 123.

Hurricane Lee has accounted for more than one-third of the entire ACE in 2023, with a value of 35.8, due to the storm being a hurricane for over a week, including a brief period when it peaked as a Category 5 hurricane.