A satellite image of Hurricane Lee on Friday night as it was swirling off the coast of the Northeast. (NOAA/GOES-EAST)
The sun has set on Hurricane Lee, which remains a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. NOAA's GOES-EAST weather satellite took a snapshot of the monstrous storm early Friday night with clouds stretching hundreds of miles from the center, including over New York City and Montreal. Light rain has started to fall over Nova Scotia on the northern flank of the storm, with heavier rain in the offing as Lee continues to race northward at 20 mph.
The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season was historic, headlined by Hurricane Ian, which devastated part of Florida. However, the current hurricane season has surpassed last season in an index meteorologists call the accumulated cyclone energy (ACE).
When determining the overall strength of a hurricane, many people look at the Saffir-Simpson scale, which classifies hurricanes based on the maximum sustained winds. ACE is much different, measuring the power of a system throughout its entire life. Short-lived tropical storms will have a low ACE, while long-lived hurricanes can generate a significant ACE. As of Thursday, Sept. 14, the cumulative ACE of the 2023 hurricane season amounted to 101.5, according to Colorado State University. This is already higher than the 2022 season, when 14 storms combined for a total ACE of 95.1. With more tropical activity predicted in the Atlantic basin, the ACE for the entire 2023 season could surpass the 30-year historical average of 123.
Hurricane Lee has accounted for more than one-third of the entire ACE in 2023, with a value of 35.8, due to the storm being a hurricane for over a week, including a brief period when it peaked as a Category 5 hurricane.
Winds are picking up along the coast of New England, signaling to residents that time is quickly running out to make final preparations for the arrival of Hurricane Lee. Tropical-storm-force winds of at least 39 mph have been observed at an airport on Nantucket and are forecast to increase throughout the night as rain spreads over the area. Tropical-storm-force winds extend more than 300 miles out from the center of Lee, which was 290 miles southeast of Nantucket as of 5 p.m. EDT, according to the National Hurricane Center. The highest winds are predicted to occur in Nova Scotia near the area where Lee makes landfall, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 100 mph.
Provincetown, Massachusetts, City Manager Alex Morse joined AccuWeather Early to discuss storm preparations with AccuWeather Senior On-Air Meteorologist Kristina Shalhoup. “We’ve been preparing all week,” Morse said. He noted that the town, which sits near the point of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, has been closely watching the track of Lee. “We still have concerns,” Morse explained, adding that power outages tops his list. Officials have been busy notifying residents and distributing sandbags. Residents have been removing boats from the harbor and removing and securing loose items outdoors to prevent them from blowing away or becoming missiles. Watch the interview below.
Hurricane Lee has already been stirring up big waves, rough surf and dangerous rip currents all along the East Coast of the United States. Surfers took to their boards in Montauk, New York, on Thursday to ride the large swells generated by Lee. Joanna Steidleof Hampton Drones captured footage of the surfers riding giant waves. “It was thrilling and heart pounding … watching the waves, tracking the skilled surfers,” she told Storyful.
Surfers were seen riding the waves off the coast of Montauk, New York, on Sept. 14 as Hurricane Lee continued to move through the Atlantic Ocean.
AccuWeather forecasters and officials are urging people to stay out of the dangerous surf and avoid standing near the coastline to watch the huge waves as that can prove dangerous and even deadly. In 2009, Hurricane Bill didn’t strike the U.S. coastline and instead paralleled it before sweeping past Atlantic Canada, but the storm killed two people in the U.S. due to rough surf. A 7-year-old girl was killed after being washed out to sea with two others while watching Bill’s waves crash onshore at Acadia National Park. Another person was killed in Florida's surf.
Category 1 Hurricane Lee maintained 80-mph maximum sustained winds as of the 2 p.m. EDT Friday advisory issued by the National Hurricane Center. It was spinning 635 miles south-southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, and booking it to the north-northeast at 15 mph.
The outer bands of Hurricane Lee's clouds spin over New England and New York City on Sept. 15, 2023. (NOAA)
Lee is a massive storm with tropical-storm-force winds extending 320 miles from its center. Hurricane-force winds, 74 mph and greater, reached out 105 miles from Lee’s center. Satellite snapshots revealed that clouds were sprawled across eastern New England and the Canadian Maritimes, well to the north of Lee’s center. Outer rainbands were nearing southeastern New England.
Massachusetts residents are bracing for Lee’s impacts, especially along the coast where a damaging storm surge is expected. AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell caught up with residents preparing ahead of the storms and noted that many homes along the coastline had been boarded up by Thursday. One Cape Cod, Massachusetts, resident told Wadell while looking out on her property, “It’ll look like an ocean, I’ll have white caps on it,” Valerie Varner said.
In Boston, city officials were preparing to deal with gusty winds and street flooding. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said teams are ready for what Lee will unleash, noting, “Our teams have been in touch with already all permanent crane operators to ensure that they are secure prior to the storm. We’re coordinating internally on where to be ready to deploy flood walls and sandbags if necessary.”
Recent weather conditions have left the region more vulnerable to impacts. “Due to the ground being saturated from the recent rain which we’ve had plenty of this summer, we are looking at potential impacts such as power outages, with the wind, more easily blowing down trees,” Sara Porter, the public information officer of the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, told Wadell. Watch his full report:
Officials are warning families and businesses along the coast and in flood prone areas to prepare for rain, wind and potential surge from Hurricane Lee.
AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno provides the latest forecast on Hurricane Lee. “It doesn’t look like a hurricane, does it?” he noted while showing a satellite image of Lee. “This looks more like a nor’easter,” he added, pointing out the commalike shape of the massive storm appearing on the satellite. That is a classical sign that Lee is transitioning to a tropical rainstorm, Rayno explained. Watch his full forecast below.
Dangerous conditions are expected to unfold as Lee races northward, with landfall expected to take place this weekend.
President Biden approved Maine Gov. Janet Mills’ request for a Presidential Emergency Disaster Declaration as Hurricane Lee approached on Friday. That will allow access to federal resources and personnel in storm response. Mills declared a state of emergency in Maine on Thursday ahead of Lee, authorizing the Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) to activate all resources needed to react to the storm.
“I thank President Biden for his swift approval of my request for an Emergency Disaster Declaration, which will give us access to additional resources as we work to keep Maine people safe during this storm,” Mills said on Friday. “I continue to strongly urge all Maine people, especially those Downeast, to take the necessary precautions to stay safe as Hurricane Lee moves closer.”
A boat's hull is cleaned after it was pulled out of the water in advance of Hurricane Lee at York Harbor Marine, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in York, Maine. Many boat owners have opted to put their vessels in storage earlier than usual to avoid risking damage from this weekend's storm. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Hurricane Lee, a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, continues to charge northward toward New England and the Canadian Maritime provinces. AccuWeather hurricane experts say that based on the current track of Lee, the most likely timing for landfall will be late Saturday afternoon to early Saturday evening in southwestern Nova Scotia or New Brunswick as a tropical storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale (sustained winds of 39-73 mph).
Regardless of the exact intensity, Lee is a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes due to the expected impacts in the United States and Canada from wind, storm surge flooding, rain and power outages.
Large waves crashed ashore in Bermuda on Thursday as captured by several videos posted on social media. The footage showed strong winds and sheets of rain pelting the region. Lee passed 210 miles to the west of Bermuda, but it had a large shield of tropical-storm-force winds, which extended out 345 miles from its center, widespread clouds and rain as it moved past the islands. Take a look at some of the intense storm footage below.
Hurricane Lee passed by Bermuda on Sept. 14, not hitting the island directly but still unleashing powerful winds, crashing waves and torrential rain.
As Lee advances northward along the New England coast and approaches Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the outer rainbands from the hurricane will reach areas of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, as early as Friday evening. Peak gusts from southeastern New England through Maine are expected to blow from 40-60 mph over the weekend, while a tight corridor from Cape Cod to far southeastern Maine can face wind gusts of 60-80 mph as Lee churns northward in the coming days.
Rainfall from Lee will focus primarily across Cape Cod, central and eastern Maine into Atlantic Canada. Amounts ranging upwards of 2-4 inches will be likely for locations to the east of Bangor, Maine, while portions of far southeastern Maine can observe total rainfall amounts in the ballpark of 4-8 inches with the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 9 inches.
Due to ample rainfall over the summer months in New England, soils across the region are already rather saturated, which can leave areas vulnerable to the threat of flash flooding and increase the risk of downed trees and power outages. As Lee spreads gusty winds along eastern New England, localized power outages can occur from eastern Connecticut to northern Maine. Experts say that regional and widespread outages will be more likely across coastal Massachusetts and Maine from Friday night to Sunday.
