The last hurricane to hit inland from Apalachee Bay, Florida, within 30 miles of Steinhatchee, was a Category 2 hurricane in 1935. That storm had weakened from its Category 5 strength when it made landfall in southern Florida. The infamous storm is known as the Labor Day Hurricane, the most intense hurricane to ever hit the United States.

The 1935 Labor Day Hurricane is depicted on a weather map. (NOAA)

Expanding the search area to include the entirety of Apalachee Bay finds only three additional hurricanes since 1935: Alma in 1966 and Hermine in 2016 south of Tallahassee, and an unnamed hurricane in 1949 that hit near Cedar Key -- all three were Category 1 storms. That means most residents who live within the predicted landfall area do not have any historical storm to look back on to judge what damage Idalia may do, and Idalia may be much stronger than any of the previous storms to strike the region when it hits.

The population within a 30-mile radius of Steinhatchee, Florida is 38,000. While those residents will see immense damage from Idalia, the population in the same area of Hurricane Ian’s landfall in 2022 was almost one million.

Additional hurricanes struck the area prior to 1935, including a Category 3 storm in 1886, south of Tallahassee, and a Category 1 hurricane in 1867 which hit just south of Steinhatchee, but little is known about these storms.