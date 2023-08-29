Hurricane Idalia is projected to make landfall near the Big Bend area of Florida, just southeast of Tallahassee. AccuWeather meteorologists say that some of the worst conditions may unfold in Cedar Key, Florida, a town along the state’s coast that juts out into the Gulf of Mexico. While the eye of the hurricane is not forecast to make landfall in Cedar Key, the right front quadrant of the hurricane will pass over the town, the part of the storm that packs the strongest wind and often generates the worst storm surge.

Wind gusts up to 140 mph are possible in Cedar Key, gusts strong enough to cause significant damage. Additionally, a storm surge of up to 15 feet is possible that will inundate the coastline. Water that high would submerge the entire first floor of a house along the coast. Conditions will deteriorate throughout Tuesday and Tuesday night as the storm nears, with the worst of the weather in Cedar Key expected between 5 a.m. EDT and 12 p.m. EDT Wednesday.