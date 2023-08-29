The center of Hurricane Idalia is still over the open waters of the eastern Gulf of Mexico, but tropical downpours on the eastern side of the strengthening storm have already arrived in parts of Florida. A webcam in Key West, Florida, showed massive waves crashing ashore on Tuesday morning, along with gusty winds and torrential downpours. A weather station in Key West clocked a 48-mph wind gust around midday Tuesday.
Waves crashing into Key West, Florida, on Tuesday morning. (Southernmost Point Webcam)
Rain and thunderstorms have also arrived in the southwestern Florida Peninsula and are knocking on the doorstep of Tampa. However, it is still dry and hot in Tampa with an AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature flirting with the 100-degree mark. The temperature is forecast to drop as rain from Idalia arrives.
Hurricane Idalia is projected to make landfall near the Big Bend area of Florida, just southeast of Tallahassee. AccuWeather meteorologists say that some of the worst conditions may unfold in Cedar Key, Florida, a town along the state’s coast that juts out into the Gulf of Mexico. While the eye of the hurricane is not forecast to make landfall in Cedar Key, the right front quadrant of the hurricane will pass over the town, the part of the storm that packs the strongest wind and often generates the worst storm surge.
Wind gusts up to 140 mph are possible in Cedar Key, gusts strong enough to cause significant damage. Additionally, a storm surge of up to 15 feet is possible that will inundate the coastline. Water that high would submerge the entire first floor of a house along the coast. Conditions will deteriorate throughout Tuesday and Tuesday night as the storm nears, with the worst of the weather in Cedar Key expected between 5 a.m. EDT and 12 p.m. EDT Wednesday.
A new tropical depression was declared by the National Hurricane Center at 11 a.m. EDT. The depression, designated as Tropical Depression Eleven, currently has sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving northward over the open waters of the Atlantic at 2 mph. The storm is expected to be short-lived and remain well off shore where it may briefly reach tropical storm strength, becoming Tropical Storm Jose, before losing wind intensity Thursday afternoon.
Storm surge from Idalia is expected to impact a wide area, stretching from the west coast of Florida northward to the coast of South Carolina. “The greatest storm surge will be from Cedar Key, Florida, to just west of Apalachicola, Florida, where 6 to 12 feet of surge is expected," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said, a rare blue supermoon expected on Wednesday can further intensify any surge.
While hurricanes are often noted for their intense winds, storm surge kills more people than any other hurricane-driven risk according to Kottlowski. That is because storm surge occurs over a larger area compared to the more localized high winds within a hurricane. AccuWeather meteorologists urge those living in the Big Bend area of Florida, including Cedar Key, to heed the advice of local officials as Idalia nears landfall in the region.
Storm chaser Aaron Rigsby was at Tampa International Airport Tuesday morning, where all flights have been canceled due to the impending impacts of Hurricane Idalia. “For this area, it’s very prone to storm surge damage and a lot of these low-lying areas, especially closer to the downtown area, will potentially be flooded, including some of these areas at Tampa International Airport,” Rigsby said.
Empty roads leading to Tampa International Airport, which has been closed due to Hurricane Idalia. (Aaron Rigsby/AccuWeather)
Officials at the airport said that the airport will not be reopened until after the storm has passed following a damage assessment. “The airport, including the main terminal and Airsides, will be closed to all visitors and is not equipped to function as a shelter,” the airport said on its website. More than 600 flights into and out of Tampa International Airport have been canceled, according to FlightAware, with more cancellations possible later in the week.
Hurricane Idalia is set to drench parts of the Southeast as it approaches landfall Wednesday morning. In addition to heavy rain and high winds, tropical systems like Idalia can bring the risk of tornadoes to those in the path of the storm. The risk of tornadoes is expected to last through Wednesday evening, with cities on the right side of the storm being most at risk.
Even though the tornado risk zone will be smaller compared to the threat area of heavy rain and damaging winds, cities with high populations such as Tampa and Orlando, Florida, could face tornado dangers. The tornado risk area will also stretch up the Southeast coast reaching as far as Charleston, South Carolina.
A satellite image showing Hurricane Idalia in the eastern Gulf of Mexico and Hurricane Franklin over the Atlantic Ocean. (NOAA/GOES-EAST)
As the sun rose on Tuesday morning, NOAA’s GOES-EAST weather satellite had a bird’s-eye view of Hurricane Idalia in the eastern Gulf of Mexico and Hurricane Franklin off the Atlantic Coast. Idalia strengthened from a tropical storm to a hurricane early Tuesday morning and is currently a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. AccuWeather projects that Idalia will intensify into a Category 3, the benchmark for a storm to be considered a major hurricane, before plowing into Florida on Wednesday.
Franklin is currently the stronger of the two storms with winds of 130 mph, but its risk to lives and property for the U.S. is not as high as Idalia. Steering winds are directing Franklin away from the U.S. mainland, but it could be a dangerous storm for Bermuda. According to Philip Klotzbach, a hurricane expert at Colorado State University, this is the first time since 2010 that two hurricanes were spinning simultaneously in the Atlantic basin during August.
Around the Globe
Hurricane Tracker
Severe Weather
Radar & Maps
News
Video
Podcasts
Winter Center
Top StoriesMore Stories