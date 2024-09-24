Though no longer the powerful category 4 storm that slammed into northwestern Florida, Helene continues to hang around as a post-tropical cyclone, bringing heavy rains, winds, and other turbulent weather to the south and midwest.

In one Florida county, several fatalities occurred in neighborhoods where evacuation orders had been issued, according to Bob Gualtieri, the sheriff of Pinellas County near St. Petersburg. He noted that some residents, who disregarded the warnings, ended up seeking refuge in their attics to escape the rising floodwaters.

As 12 a.m. EDT Saturday, Sept. 28, here are some numbers associated with the historic storm Helene:

Nearly 30 inches

Nearly 30 inches of rain fell over a 48-hour period in Busick, North Carolina.

Atlanta also recorded its all-time 48-hour rainfall record (11.12 inches) that had stood pat since 1886.

More than 3.5 million

10 states are still dealing with major power outages in the wake of Helene. The five most affected states are South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida and Ohio, combining for more than 3.5 million customers without power.

More than 4 million customers were without power earlier in the day. For hurricanes, this is the largest number since Hurricane Irma knocked out power to 7.6 million customers in 2017.

At least 44

Helene has claimed at least 44 lives according to ABC News. In Georgia, at least 15 people have died according to according to Garrison Douglas, a spokesperson for Gov. Brian Kemp.

Falling trees killed two people in Anderson County in the northwest part of South Carolina, according to Fox Carolina. Two more people died — and four more were injured — in Newberry County as a result of Hurricane Helene, Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster told CNN.

1,500 workers

1,500 emergency workers are focusing on search and rescue efforts after Helene, Florida’s top emergency management official said Friday. “As those sorts of rescue missions happen today, and continue, please do not go out and visit the impacted areas,” said Kevin Guthrie, executive director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management. “I beg of you, do not get in their way.”

54 people

When turbulent floodwaters from Helene surged around Unicoi County Hospital in Eastern Tennessee Friday morning, 54 patients and staff were forced to wait for rescue on a roof. Helicopters luckily arrived to bring everyone to safety. The culprit: Overflowing waters of Nolichucky River, which local alderman Michael Baker estimated were rushing at nearly 100,000 cubic feet per second.

"This is a once in a lifetime storm for sure," Baker said. "This is unprecedented."