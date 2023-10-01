Leeward Islands on alert as Tropical Storm Philippe threatens rain, wind

Where will Philippe and Rina head? Are more threats on the horizon? Here’s everything you need to know.

The calendar has flipped to October, but tropical threats continue to loom in the Atlantic and East Pacific Ocean Basins.

Often times, tropical activity will start winding down during the month of October, as the season nears its end on Nov. 30. This year, AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring several threats into the first few weeks of the new month.

Philippe to sideswipe Caribbean Islands

Philippe first became a tropical storm back on Sept. 23 in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Ever since, the storm as been slowly moving westward, creeping closer to North America. Throughout the final week of September, Philippe failed to strengthen into a hurricane because of persistent wind shear, or disruptive winds, across much of the storm's path.

Even though wind shear is forecast to prevent Philippe from becoming a hurricane for the next few days, portions of the Caribbean can anticipate tropical impacts.

"Philippe's westward movement the past few days has brought the storm close enough to the northeastern Leeward Islands for there to be impacts," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva.

Through Tuesday night, the storm's rainfall is expected to scrape islands from Dominica and Guadeloupe to the British and U.S. Virgin Islands. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches of rain is forecasted for these locations, with the risk for 2-4 inches along the far-northeastern Leeward Islands. An AccuWeather Local StormMax of 5 inches of rain is also possible where any heavier bands develop.

"The heavy tropical downpours could bring localized flooding in the islands," DaSilva said.

It's not out of the question that tropical storm-force wind gusts (wind gusts greater than 40 mph) reach some of the same islands as well. Should this be the case, there may be some localized power outages and tree damage before the storm is pulled northward late Tuesday.

Some of these same islands were impacted by Hurricane Lee just a few weeks ago. The powerful storm peaked as category 5 hurricane on Sept. 8, after rapidly intensifying. Lee's center passed just to the northeast of the Leeward Islands, but its outer bands were still able to bring some rain and gusty winds before it struck the United States and Canada.

As the week progresses, Philippe will move into an area of lesser wind shear, giving the storm a brief window midweek to become a hurricane. By the end of the week, Philippe will move over cool enough waters and allow for it to lose wind intensity.

Tropical Storm Rina spins nearby to Philippe

AccuWeather meteorologists have been watching another disturbance, or a tropical wave, a bit farther to the east over the Atlantic since it moved off the coast of Africa back toward the middle of the month. That tropical wave evolved into Tropical Storm Rina during the midday hours on Thursday. Early Sunday, Rina had top sustained winds of 40 mph.

Rina is forecast to turn more northward by the end of the day Monday. As it does so, however, cooler ocean waters are likely to downgrade the system to a tropical depression. The exact track of Rina may be determined by Philippe's ultimate destination. Should the two systems come close enough together, they may influence each other's path

AccuWeather hurricane experts warn of more tropical threats

In addition to Philippe and Rita, AccuWeather forecasters are also watching another area in the Atlantic.

The same storm that brought flooding rainfall to New York City last week will be slowly moving over a pocket of warmer water and low wind shear. While the window is closing for development, this area off the Northeast coast is being monitored for tropical development early in the week.

"El Nino conditions are forecast to finally start kicking in across the Atlantic Ocean, leading to increasing and more widespread wind shear," said DaSilva, who further explained that these conditions could inhibit development, especially out in the open waters of the Atlantic.

For the middle and end of October, locations closer to land may become the more favorable locations for tropical development in the Atlantic. This is typical during the months of October and November.

Also typical in an El Nino pattern is an uptick in tropical activity across the East Pacific. AccuWeather forecasters continue to eye an area south of Mexico for possible tropical development during the first week of October. Depending on the developing storm's track and intensity, tropical rain bands and rough surf may impact portions of the southwestern Mexico coast.

