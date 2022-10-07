Julia makes landfall in Nicaragua as Category 1 hurricane

After reaching hurricane strength early Saturday evening, Julia has made landfall in Nicaragua early Sunday morning. AccuWeather meteorologists warned that life-threatening impacts were expected in the country and throughout much of Central America, with flooding rain expected to fall, even in locations well away from the coast.

The disturbance AccuWeather has been tracking for over a week and dubbed a tropical rainstorm on Tuesday was upgraded by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) to Tropical Depression 13 on Thursday night. At midday on Friday, the NHC said the depression had strengthened into the 10th tropical storm of the 2022 season. On Saturday evening, the NHC upgraded the storm to hurricane status, making Julia the 5th hurricane of the season.

As of 3:15 a.m. EDT Sunday, the time of landfall, Julia was moving toward the west at 16 mph (26 km/h) with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, making it a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Julia's center was located near Pearl Lagoon, Nicaragua.

The National Hurricane Center said hurricane watches and warnings were in effect for parts of Nicaragua and the offshore islands of Colombia. This includes a hurricane warning that extends from Nicaragua's northeastern coastal city of Puerto Cabezas that extends southward to Bluefields, as well as one in effect for Colombia's San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina Islands.

Julia making landfall in Nicaragua early on Oct. 9, 2022. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ satellite)

Preparations have been made for many in the path of the storm. In Colombia, President Gustavo Petro announced the government was preparing shelters on the islands, according to the Associated Press. San Andrés officials announced a curfew for residents that begins at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

The only deterrent to the storm's development much of last week had been the proximity to the coast of South America. The system moved steadily westward all week and was responsible for torrential rain and flooding early on in the Windward Islands of Trinidad and Tobago. Torrential downpours spread westward through the northern coast of Venezuela and the ABC Islands during the middle days of last week.

AccuWeather meteorologists are confident that Julia will continue tracking westward over Nicaragua on Sunday, losing wind intensity and falling back to tropical storm status in the process. However, heavy rainfall will remain just as great of a threat farther inland.

Due to Julia’s expected impacts in Central America, particularly in Nicaragua this weekend and early in the new week, AccuWeather meteorologists have rated this storm as a 2 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes.

Based on the landfall of a Category 1 hurricane, frequent wind gusts between 60 and 80 mph (100-130 km/h) are anticipated in northeastern Nicaragua where a StormMax™ of 110 mph (175 km/h) is most likely. Winds of this strength are likely to lead to a substantial number of power outages, downed trees and property damage.

Operators of recreational and commercial fishing vessels and cruise ships are urged to avoid the path of the storm, while preventative measures to protect lives and property are strongly encouraged by forecasters at this time.

A life-threatening storm surge of at least several feet (a couple of meters) is possible near and just north of where the eye of the storm moves ashore along the coast of Nicaragua.

The most far-reaching threats to lives and property are likely to stem from torrential rainfall in Central America. A general 8-12 inches (200-300 mm) is forecast in central and western Nicaragua, as well as part of southern Honduras and perhaps eastern El Salvador where an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 20 inches (500 mm) is anticipated. Rainfall of this magnitude will lead to major flooding of rivers, flash flooding of small streams and urban areas, and the likelihood of mudslides in mountainous terrain.

Heavy rain, flooding and localized gusty winds will spread westward and northward over Central America and into southern Mexico later this weekend and early in the new week.

Concerns with Julia also extend to crop impacts. According to AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham, October is typically the month where coffee beans are harvested and the heavy rain could slow the process. Across Central America, coffee exports are a multi-billion dollar business.

Once inland, there are several possible scenarios that AccuWeather meteorologists are analyzing. The storm could potentially emerge in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, or in a somewhat more likely scenario, cross into the eastern Pacific basin.

Beyond early this week, the zone from the southern Gulf of Mexico through the western and central Caribbean Sea may remain a tropical trouble spot. A front is forecast to dip into the region and stall. While this may generate disruptive wind shear, it may also help generate more spin in the region that could allow a new tropical system to take shape. Because of this, the region will remain under the watchful eye of AccuWeather meteorologists.

There is also some indication that yet another tropical system could evolve around the middle of the month over the north-central Atlantic, west of the Azores. This system would not be a threat to the U.S.

