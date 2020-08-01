Isaias downgraded to tropical storm as it inches closer to Florida coastline

However, those along the U.S. coastline aren't out of the woods yet as Isaias is expected to strengthen once more.

Carolinas expected to bear the brunt of Isaias

Gov. Roy Cooper said that dealing with Isaias during the pandemic is "double trouble," and forecasters say the storm could unleash up to 10 inches of rain.

Coronavirus daily briefing: 25,000 deaths reported in US during July

Florida, which is now bracing for Isaias, saw the biggest increase in cases as a grim milestone was reported in July. Plus, one Key West couple was jailed for violating a state law regarding COVID-19.