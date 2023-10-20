Hurricane Tammy to wallop northeast Caribbean islands

The Atlantic season’s seventh hurricane will pack a punch as it moves through the Lesser Antilles through Sunday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds at a magnitude that can cause structural damage.

Rain and wind from Hurricane Tammy will spread across the Leeward Island into the weekend, followed by the potential for it to strengthen into a hurricane.

Hurricane Tammy is on a collision course with the Lesser Antilles and is threatening with flooding downpours, rip currents and damaging winds, AccuWeather hurricane experts warn.

The storm, the 19th named tropical system and seventh hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season thus far, may strengthen further as it passes through the northeastern Caribbean islands through the weekend.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for part of the region as Tammy swipes the Lesser Antilles. After impacting the islands, the steering winds over the Atlantic are expected to keep Tammy to the east of the United States and even Bermuda, as it gradually loses wind intensity later next week.

Tammy to maintain Category 1 strength as it impacts the islands

As of Saturday morning, Tammy was located about 50 miles east of Dominica. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 km/h) with higher gusts and moving slowly to the northwest.

Based on the latest AccuWeather Eye Path® forecast, Tammy will pass through the central and northern Lesser Antilles as a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale (SSHWS) with maximum sustained winds in the range of 74-110 mph (119-177 km/h) through the weekend.

Tammy could be seen on AccuWeather's RealVue™ Enhanced Satellite on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

More than a dozen island nations there will be impacted by pounding surf, dangerous rip currents, heavy rain and strong winds, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. They include Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Montserrat, Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Maarten, St. Martin, St. Barthelemy and the British and U.S. Virgin Islands.

"The heavy rain and strong winds can bring damage to the islands, especially to weakened structures," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynwoski said. "There can also be power outages and downed trees and power lines."

Because of the expected rain and wind impacts, Tammy is rated as 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes.

"Tammy will bring heavy rain from Barbados and St. Lucia through the Virgin Islands through the weekend, producing a wide swath of 1-2 inches (25-50 mm) of rain for much of the area," said Pydynowski. "A smaller area of 2-4 inches (50-100 mm) is forecast from Martinique to Saint Martin, along with 4-8 inches (100-200 mm) in Antigua and Barbuda."

With the likelihood that Tammy will strengthen further as it moves across the islands, the threat posed by the storm's winds is increasing.

"The storm will bring sustained tropical-storm-force winds (39-73 mph, or 62-117 km/h) from Martinique through the British Virgin Islands, with a wide area of 40-60 mph (60-100 km/h) wind gusts," added Pydynowski. "The strongest winds will be over the northern Leeward Islands where winds can gust to 60-80 mph (100-130 km/h)."

The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ for rain is 10 inches (250 mm) and 100 mph (about 160 km/h) for wind.

As Tammy heads out to sea, will any other storms develop?

Tammy is forecast to begin to move away from the northern Leeward Islands early next week.

Next week, the weather pattern across the North Atlantic should steer the storm safely away from any other land masses, including the U.S. and Bermuda. "As the storm curves northeastward during the early to middle part of next week, it is expected to maintain hurricane intensity," said Pydynowski.

At this point, AccuWeather hurricane experts will be keeping an eye on an area of disturbed weather expected to form soon in the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

"A slow-developing area of low pressure in the southwestern Caribbean will have a low chance to develop and organize next week," Pydynowski said.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 each year.

