Category 5 Hurricane Iota to deliver catastrophic blow to Central America

The extremely dangerous hurricane could unleash the worst floods the region has had "in a thousand years or more" as it approaches in the midst of a humanitarian crisis triggered by Eta less than two weeks ago.

Shooting stars to streak across sky this week amid famous meteor shower

This year's display will fall short of the celestial event's historic outbursts. But, the moon phase and a separate occurrence may add a little boost for those hoping to enjoy a night under the stars.

Daily coronavirus briefing: Moderna announces 'pivotal' moment in vaccine trial

The vaccine developments should "hopefully get us back to our lives" the company's president said. However, the head of the WHO warned that more is needed to control the pandemic.