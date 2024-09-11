Hurricane Helene: Essential information

Everything you need to know about evacuations, shelters and closures as Hurricane Helene moves in for landfall.

AccuWeather’s Ali Reid was at a sandbagging station in Tallahassee, Florida, where people are stocking up on sandbags in preparation for Helene. Up to 40 million people could be impacted by the storm.

A major hurricane is coming to the Gulf of Mexico, and AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the fast-brewing, quick-moving storm can potentially bring life-threatening storm surge, flooding rainfall, and destructive winds to many communities along the Gulf Coast.

People in the Florida Panhandle, Big Bend region and much of the central and eastern Gulf coast need to complete preparations for major hurricane impacts by Wednesday night before hazardous conditions arrive by Thursday, AccuWeather forecasters advise.

“AccuWeather expert meteorologists expect this to be a highly impactful storm,” said AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter. “This could be the storm that the 2024 hurricane season is remembered for.”

Evacuations have been issued

Pasco County

Evacuation Order: Mandatory

Evacuation Info: Mandatory evacuations will go into effect Wednesday, September 25, at 9:00 a.m. for the following: Evacuation Zone A Everyone living in a manufactured home, mobile home or RV anywhere in Pasco Everyone in low-lying areas or areas prone to flooding Everyone in an area ordered evacuated by local authorities due to life-safety hazards Voluntary evacuations will go into effect Wednesday, September 25, at 9:00 a.m. for the following: Evacuation Zones B and C Everyone registered with Pasco as a Special Needs Resident Everyone who would be vulnerable in the event of a power loss

Link: https://www.pascocountyfl.net/_T18_R257.php

Pinellas County

Evacuation Order: Mandatory

Evacuation Info: Mandatory Evacuation Order only for our long-term healthcare residential facilities, which includes hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities that or in Zone A. https://www.facebook.com/PinellasGov

Link: https://pinellas.gov/executive-orders/

Pinellas County

Evacuation Order: Mandatory

Evacuation Info: UPDATE: Pinellas County has issued a mandatory evacuation for Zone A and all mobile homes across the county starting at 9 a.m. today, Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2024. Six shelters are open, including pet-friendly and special needs shelters. https://pinellas.gov/emergency-information

Link: https://pinellas.gov/executive-orders/

Sarasota County

Evacuation Order: Information

Evacuation Info: Sarasota County has declared a local state of emergency and will send out an evacuation alert for Level A and manufactured home communities starting Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 7 a.m. Evacuation centers in Sarasota County will open at noon Wednesday.

Link: https://www.scgov.net/government/emergency-services/storm

Sarasota County

Evacuation Order: Mandatory

Evacuation Info: Sarasota County has declared a local state of emergency and has called for evacuations of Level A manufactured home communities starting Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 7 a.m. Evacuation centers in Sarasota County will open at noon Wednesday.

Link: https://www.scgov.net/government/emergency-services/storm

Suwannee County

Evacuation Order: Voluntary

Taylor County

Evacuation Order: Mandatory

Evacuation Info: The Taylor County Sheriff's Office is issuing a Mandatory Evacuation Order for everyone in Taylor County due to the intensity of the forecasted Hurricane Helene effective immediately.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/p/Taylor-County-Sheriffs-Office-Division-of-Emergency-Management-100064410957245/

Union County

Evacuation Order: Voluntary

Union County

Evacuation Order: Voluntary

Wakulla County

Evacuation Order: Mandatory

Evacuation Info: ð¨ ALL EVACUATION ZONES IN WAKULLA COUNTY ARE UNDER A MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDER ð¨ On September 24, 2024, the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners issued a countywide mandatory evacuation for citizens and visitors by no later than 8 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/wakullasheriffsoffice

“If you feel unsafe, then do not shelter at home; leave until the storm has passed and then return. Remember that if you have health concerns, EMS will not be able to respond if wind speeds reach 40 mph sustained. It is unsafe for ambulances to be dispatched in high winds,” Franklin County Emergency Management officials said, according to mypanhandle.com.

Know your evacuation zone

Here are some tips that can help you find and map your evacuation zone. Identify the addresses of the most frequent locations you might be during a natural disaster. Keep in mind that you could be at work when an evacuation is mandated. Ensure you can also locate these places on a map.

Identify who is responsible for issuing evacuation orders. Various government agencies are responsible for planning and carrying out evacuations. It is important to know in advance where these instructions will come from. For instance, if you live in a city, the municipal, county, or state government might be in charge of evacuations.

After determining this, check if the relevant agency has a website dedicated to providing information about evacuation procedures. This site typically includes evacuation zone maps and other resources to help you identify your evacuation zone.

Similar to the federal government’s FEMA, most states have a central agency responsible for managing crisis responses. This agency might be named the "Office of Emergency Management," "Emergency Management Agency," or "Homeland Security." A quick Google search using these terms, along with your state's name, will typically guide you to the right place.

Once you find the appropriate website, locating the evacuation procedures for your area or ZIP code is generally straightforward.

By going to fema.gov/locations you can type in your address or ZIP code and get links to important websites for your area, as well as any FEMA updates about a specific disaster

Sandbag locations

In Franklin County, sandbag distribution locations will be open Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Franklin County is no longer providing filled sandbags, however, they will have empty bags and sand at the locations provided. You must bring your own shovel.

Sandbag locations are:

The Old State Yard – 1090 Bluff Rd, Apalachicola, FL

Vrooman Park – 30 6th St, Eastpoint, FL

Old Courthouse Annex – 1647 HWY 98, Carrabelle, FL

SGI Firehouse – 324 E Pine Ave, St. George Island, FL

Franklin County Schools will be closed on 9/25/24 – 9/27/24.

Gulf County sandbag locations are:

725 Knowles Avenue (outside the public works gate)

Indian Pass boat ramp

Both Gulf County locations are self-serve and you must bring your own bags and shovel.

Hurricane category designations

Category 1: Winds 74-95 mph. These very dangerous winds will produce some damage: Well-constructed frame homes could have damage to their roofs, shingles, vinyl siding, and gutters. Large branches of trees will snap, and shallowly rooted trees may be toppled. Extensive damage to power lines and poles likely will result in power outages that could last a few to several days.

Category 2: Winds 96-110 mph. Extremely dangerous winds will cause extensive damage: Well-constructed frame homes could sustain major roof and siding damage. Many shallowly rooted trees will be snapped or uprooted and block numerous roads. Near-total power loss is expected with outages that could last from several days to weeks.

Category 3: Winds 111-129 mph. Devastating damage will occur: Well-built framed homes may incur major damage or removal of roof decking and gable ends. Many trees will be snapped or uprooted, blocking numerous roads. Electricity and water will be unavailable for several days to weeks after the storm passes.

Category 4: Winds 130-156 mph. Catastrophic damage will occur: Well-built framed homes can sustain severe damage with the loss of most of the roof structure and/or some exterior walls. Most trees will be snapped or uprooted, and power poles will be downed. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

Category 5: Winds 157 mph or higher. Catastrophic damage will occur: A high percentage of framed homes will be destroyed, with total roof failure and wall collapse. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last for weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

American Red Cross has deployed disaster workers

The American Red Cross is deploying trained disaster workers and staging emergency response vehicles, meals, shelter, and relief supplies in areas in Helene's projected path.

As they become available, residents can find their nearest evacuation shelter by downloading the free Red Cross Emergency App or visiting redcross.org/shelter.

You can find and download hurricane safety checklists in various languages at redcross.org and download the FREE Red Cross Emergency App to find emergency shelters near you.

During a disaster or emergency, you can rely on Red Cross shelters for:

Meals, snacks and water.

Health services (for disaster-related conditions) such as first aid, refilling lost prescriptions or replacing lost eyeglasses.

Emotional support and mental health services.

Charging stations for cell phones and medical devices.

Emergency supplies to help clean up after a disaster.

Access to multi-agency disaster-related resources in the community.

Access to caseworkers to help you with disaster recovery planning and financial assistance for those who qualify.

Who can stay at a Red Cross shelter?

Everyone is welcome at a Red Cross shelter and all disaster assistance is free. We provide aid to all those in need, regardless of race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation or citizenship status. We don’t require people to show any kind of identification to enter a Red Cross shelter, just their name and where they were living before the disaster. The Red Cross is also committed to helping people with a wide range of needs, including people with disabilities and mental illnesses, whether they are children or seniors. If you need to leave your home due to a disaster or emergency, you are welcome to come to a Red Cross shelter.

All Red Cross shelters are accessible to people with disabilities. Your service animal is also welcome. Please speak with a shelter worker if your service animal is in need of food or supplies.

Preparedness and safety tips

Gulf Coast residents in low-lying beach areas and flood-prone areas should take additional precautions. It is crucial for residents to remain informed and monitor news and weather updates closely. Residents are advised to take precautionary measures by securing outdoor belongings and preparing an emergency kit to be storm-ready.

Sign up for weather alerts:

Get the FREE AccuWeather app

•Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Florida residents: Sign up for your community or county warning system. Follow local weather alerts.



Download the free FEMA App available in English and Spanish languages to receive real-time weather alerts and find local emergency shelters in your area. You can find more hurricane preparedness information on Ready.gov and Listo.gov (Spanish language).

Put together an emergency kit

Gather food, water, and medicine.â¯Organize supplies into a Go-Kit and a Stay-at-Home Kit.

Go-Kit: 3 days of supplies that you can carryâ¯with you. Include backup batteries and chargers for your devices (cell phone, CPAP, wheelchair, etc.)

Stay-at-Home Kit: 2 weeks of supplies. Stores and pharmacies might be closed.

Have a 1-month supply of medication in a child-proof container.

Create a communication plan with your family

Include important contact information in your communication plan, such as:

Phone numbers and email addresses for everyone in your household

Phone numbers for your household's health care providers (doctors, pharmacists, counselors, and veterinarian)

Phone numbers and addresses for schools, childcare providers, caregivers, and workplaces

Phone numbers for emergency services, your utility providers, and your insurance companies

Poison Control Center: 800-222-1222

Animal Poison Control Helpline: 888-426-4435

Disaster Distress Helpline: 800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746

Review evacuation routes

Heed all directions of local emergency management, especially as it pertains to evacuations. If you must leave, bring your pets with you.

Find a local shelter,

Find an open Red Cross Shelter near you

Do not drive across flooded roads or past protective barriers. Turn around, don't drown.

Visit Drivetexas.org for flooded roads and conditions.

Protect pets

Founder and CEO of Big Dog Ranch Rescue, Lauree Simmons, offers tips on how you can keep your pets safe during storms, which also includes what pet items to bring with you in the event of evacuations.

The best thing you can do for your pets is to plan ahead so you are ready to care for them during a disaster. Bring your pets indoors as soon as local authorities say a storm is coming and have your pet emergency preparedness kit ready.

Contact your local emergency management agency for information about which emergency shelters allow pets. Try to call the shelter before you go, as some pet-friendly shelters may require advance notice. Your local humane society or veterinary hospital may also have information about where you can take your pets during an evacuation.

You can also go to a pet-friendly hotel or motel instead of a shelter. Have a list of pet-friendly lodging handy in case you need to evacuate quickly.

Power outage safety

During a power outage, unplug appliances and electronics to avoid damage from power surges. Leave one light on, so you’ll know when power is restored.

Use flashlights or battery-operated lanterns — not candles to avoid fires.

Don’t drive unless necessary. Traffic lights will be out, and roads could be congested.

Decide if you need to stay or go if your home is too hot or cold, or if you have medical devices that need power.

If you’re using a generator, keep it dry and don’t use it in wet conditions.

It’s the Atlantic hurricane season, which means it’s possible that you’ll need your portable generator. Follow these tips for operating generators safely to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Never use a generator, grill, camp stove or other gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal-burning device inside a home, garage, basement or other partially enclosed area. Keep this equipment outside and away from doors, windows and vents, which could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors.

Operate the generator on a dry surface and don’t touch a generator with wet hands.

Turn the generator off and let it cool down before refueling. Gasoline spilled on hot engine parts could catch fire.

Plug appliances directly into the generator. Never plug a generator into a wall outlet.

Carbon monoxide kills. If you start to feel sick, dizzy or weak, get to fresh air right away.

AccuWeather Team Coverage

AccuWeather is providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage of Hurricane Helene’s landfall with a dedicated team of expert meteorologists, reporters, and storm chasers strategically positioned across the Gulf Coast.

Our team is working around the clock to deliver real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and the latest storm developments. From the initial impact to the aftermath, AccuWeather’s comprehensive reporting ensures you stay informed and prepared during this critical weather event.

You can also tune into the AccuWeather Network and AccuWeather NOW for live coverage featuring hurricane experts and reports from the field. The AccuWeather Network is accessible via cable TV, while AccuWeather NOW offers comprehensive live streaming available on AccuWeather.com, Roku, Zumo, STIRR, LG, and Plex.