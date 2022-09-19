Catastrophic flooding in Puerto Rico as Hurricane Fiona dumps nearly 30 inches of rain

Power began coming back for small pockets of the island on Monday, but astonishing rainfall totals triggered flooding and mudslides five years after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico.

Copied

Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico’s southwest coast on Sunday, bringing destructive flooding, mudslides and an island-wide power blackout one day after leaving one dead in the Leeward Islands. The storm went on to make a second landfall in the Dominican Republic very early on Monday morning. By Monday morning, a small number of the more than 1.4 million power customers in Puerto Rico began to have electricity restored.

Fiona made landfall at 3:20 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Sept. 18, on the extreme southwestern coast of Puerto Rico, near Punta Tocon. Fiona was a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Scale, with maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour, when it made landfall.

LUMA Energy, the private company that handles the transmission and distribution of electricity in Puerto Rico, stated that full power restoration could take days "due to the magnitude and scope of the blackout."

By Monday morning, the power has been restored to nearly 100,000 customers, including hospitals in San Juan's medical complex, according to Puerto Rico Health Secretary Dr. Carlos Mellado Lopez.

"The electrical system in all hospitals in the Medical Center Complex has been restored," Lopez wrote on Twitter. "Our patients are safe and receiving the medical attention they require."

Hurricane Fiona causes catastrophic flooding, widespread power outages

As floodwaters rose, a blanket of brown water covered everything, submerging cars, first-floor apartments and even an airport runway on the island's southern region.

Ryan Gorman, 40, works in finance and lives in old San Juan with his wife and young son. He grew up in the New York City area and lived in Japan for several years and has lived through severe tropical cyclones before, including Superstorm Sandy 10 years ago and a typhoon while living in Tokyo, he told AccuWeather.

"The height of the storm was intense. Howling winds and driving rain. The wind sounded like a freight train," Gorman said, "but it was otherwise silent outside when I opened the balcony door to gauge how intense everything was."

Gorman said they were fortunate that the flooding and damage in Old San Juan wasn't too bad from what he could tell on Monday morning.

"What's happening in the countryside and south coast, though -- it's heartbreaking," he said.

More than 778,000 residents in Puerto Rico were without drinking water as of Monday, El Nuevodia, a local news source reported. According to the report, of the 112 filtration plants, most of them are supplied with water from the rivers. The river level must decrease to a certain level before it is deemed safe for personnel to resume cleaning the water.

Rainfall totals as of Monday morning eclipsed the two-foot mark in numerous areas. In Lago Cerrillos, which is on the southern side of Puerto Rico, measured 27.33 inches of rain as of Monday morning. Monte Llano, a town on the northern coast of the island, measured just over 26.04 inches of rain as of Monday morning.

AccuWeather meteorologists expect more rain to fall through Monday, which could result in some areas hitting the 30-inch mark.

"The damages that we are seeing are catastrophic," Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said, The Associated Press reported.

A bridge, which was installed by the National Gaurd after Hurricane Maria hit in 2017, was washed away after heavy rainfall triggered a large landslide in Utuado, a central mountain town.

Fiona's landfall coincides with the 5-year mark since Hurricane Maria, a devastating Category 4 storm that destroyed the island's power grid and left nearly 3,000 people dead. Infrastructure remains weak and many homes still have blue traps as a roof, which made the impacts from Fiona all the more devastating.

“I think all of us Puerto Ricans who lived through Maria have that post-traumatic stress of, ‘What is going to happen, how long is it going to last and what needs might we face?’” Danny Hernández, a resident of Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, told the AP.

Surging floodwaters from Hurricane Fiona ripped away this bridge over the Guaonica River in Utuado, Puerto Rico. The bridge was installed after Hurricane Maria in 2017. Storyful/@picklepressing

According to the United States Geologic Survey (USGS), the Rio Guanajibo River near Hormigueros, in southwestern Puerto Rico, crested at 29.2 feet Monday morning, exceeding its previous record mark of 28.6 feet set during Hurricane Maria in 2017.

On Sunday, the Rio Grande De Manati River near Ciales, situated in north-central Puerto Rico, rose over 15 feet in just three hours, and as much as 1.26 feet in three minutes.

"That would equate to a water level rise of an inch every 12 seconds and would have been fast enough for people to witness the floodwaters surging," AccuWeather Senior Weather Editor and meteorologist Jesse Ferrell said, adding that this underscores the dangers of flash flooding and explains how there would not have been enough time to evacuate once the storm struck for people who did not flee ahead of time.

Prior to Fiona's landfall, residents were urged to remain indoors. Public beaches, casinos, theaters and museums were all closed, and shelters were opened. Pierluisi stated that $550 million in emergency funds were available for the storm's aftermath, and enough food has been made available to feed 200,000 people three times a day for 20 days.

As the eye of Fiona approached Puerto Rico's southwest corner on Sunday morning, U.S. President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in the U.S. territory, ordering federal assistance to supplement the response efforts. The action authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts on the island.

According to a report from Reuters, Fiona was blamed for at least one fatality in the French Caribbean archipelago of Guadeloupe, which is a part of the Leeward Islands. Video footage that surfaced on social media Saturday showed raging floodwaters in city streets there as Fiona pulled away.

Roughly 12 hours after Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico, it went on to make a second landfall in the Dominican Republic. The storm maintained its Category 1 status, and even managed to strengthen slightly, with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph as it struck around 3:30 a.m. local time near Boca de Yuma, about 20 miles southwest of Punta Cana.

Flooding was reported in numerous areas, including Higuey, a city about 17 miles north of where Fiona made landfall. Videos on social media show a glimpse of the damage that Higuey experienced. People could be seen wading through waist-deep, debris-filled water.

Roadways that weren't flooded in Higuey were littered with downed power lines and tree limbs.

According to AccuWeather forecasters, Fiona will continue to bring more life-threatening flooding, mudslides and damaging wind gusts to the Dominican Republic before moving away from the Caribbean.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app.AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.