How you can help: Resources for Hurricane Helene and Milton relief
A list of organizations and volunteer opportunities where your contributions, whether in time, resources, or donations, can have a profound impact on the lives of those striving to overcome hurricane devastation.
A man and child leave a rescue boat after high flood waters entered their apartment in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
In the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, communities across the affected regions are in urgent need of assistance to rebuild and recover. The devastating impacts of these storms have left countless families without homes and essential services, creating a pressing call for support and solidarity. At AccuWeather.com, we are committed to guiding our readers on how they can make a meaningful difference.
We have compiled a list of organizations and volunteer opportunities where your contributions, whether in time, resources, or donations, can have a profound impact on the lives of those striving to overcome these challenging times.
Florida Disaster Fund
Donate Here
United Way
Donate Here
North Carolina Disaster Fund
Donate Here
The Community Foundation Tampa Bay
Donate Here
East Tennessee Foundation
Donate Here
Team Rubicon
Donate Here
World Central Kitchen
Donate Here
Humane Society of the United States
Donate Here
CARE
Donate Here
Project Hope
Donate Here
Red Cross
Donate Here
Americares
Donate Here
AccuWeather is not affiliated with, nor does it endorse, any of the listed organizations. These are provided as resources for your convenience, and we encourage you to review them independently.Report a Typo
