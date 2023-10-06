Gulf of Mexico may take a turn with tropical activity

The unusually warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico could give birth to a new tropical system, but AccuWeather forecasters say the potential system faces a big problem.

In this WeatherWhys segment, AccuWeather’s Bernie Rayno explains why Tropical Storm Philippe is not strengthening over the Atlantic Ocean, and it involves wind shear.

The Gulf of Mexico has been quiet since Category 4 Hurricane Idalia in late August, but AccuWeather meteorologists will be watching the warm body of water for tropical activity before the middle of October. Regardless, moisture is likely to gather in the region, and that may lead to drenching rain and stormy conditions for some areas.

In addition to Hurricane Idalia, there have only been Tropical Storm Arlene in early June and Tropical Storm Harold in mid-August in the Gulf of Mexico this hurricane season.

The key to what goes on in the Gulf of Mexico next week is likely to be the behavior of tropical systems in the eastern Pacific. Lidia, a tropical storm as of Friday, is expected to take a turn back to the east and approach Mexico next week.

This image of the eastern Pacific, Mexico and Central America shows a blossoming area of thunderstorms associated with Lidia (left of center). There are also gathering showers and thunderstorms (right of center) that may lead to another tropical system in a matter of days. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023)

Some of the moisture and energy from Lidia may transfer to the Gulf of Mexico and perhaps be joined by a second budding tropical system in the Pacific during the middle to the latter part of next week.

Storm development in the Gulf of Mexico next week may be either tropical, subtropical or non-tropical. A subtropical or hybrid storm has both tropical and non-tropical characteristics.

The main reason for concern about a tropical or non-tropical storm, or perhaps something in between, is that a fully tropical system, such as a tropical storm or hurricane, has much more potential to bring damaging winds, flooding rain and coastal flooding when compared to a cool-season non-tropical storm.

A cool season storm tends to have much less intense winds and moderate rainfall and is generally more manageable from a preparation and disruption standpoint. A hurricane may lead to a significant risk to lives and property and might even warrant evacuations in extreme cases where a major storm surge is forecast.

At this point, there is no data suggesting a hurricane will form in the Gulf, but there may be a lower-end tropical storm, subtropical storm or cool-season storm. AccuWeather meteorologists will continue to closely monitor the situation.

"There is a low risk of tropical storm formation in the Gulf of Mexico spanning the middle to the latter part of next week," AccuWeather Tropical Meteorologist Alex DaSilva said.

Regardless, there will be a broad area of clouds, rain and thunderstorms that is likely to coagulate over the Gulf into next week. Showers and thunderstorms will first brew this weekend to early next week in the southwestern end of the Gulf, known as the Bay of Campeche, on the tail end of a cold front that is dropping in.

As next week progresses, depending on the nature of the low-pressure area that develops, the clouds and areas of rain may expand to the northern Gulf coast and then perhaps later on next week across Florida.

Even if a non-tropical storm takes shape, there is the likelihood of building seas and rough surf.

Forecasters recommend that travel, fishing, shipping and petroleum interests over the Gulf, as well as residents and officials along the Gulf coast, monitor the situation.

Gulf of Mexico: A favored spot for development in October

The Gulf of Mexico, as well as the Caribbean and southwestern Atlantic, is a zone where there is a higher potential for tropical storms to form in a general sense during October, AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said earlier this autumn.

"Waters typically remain sufficiently warm for tropical development in this area, and there tends to be a front in the vicinity that may help a tropical system to form in the first place," Rayno explained.

Water temperatures are generally in the low to mid-80s in the Gulf of Mexico and are likely to hover around these levels into next week. The critical minimum temperature for full tropical storm formation is near or just under 80 degrees.

Tropical development may face a big problem

Many meteorologists at AccuWeather believe that there will be one significant deterrent against a fully tropical system from forming next week in the Gulf -- wind shear.

Wind shear is associated with stiff breezes in the middle layer of the atmosphere that may prevent a tropical system from forming or cause the top of a developed storm to be sheared off. When this happens, the storm may lean significantly and may struggle to wrap its own winds steadily around the center. However, in a few cases, when a tropical storm moves with the flow of the wind shear, the disruptive effect may be significantly lower.

"Along with the wind shear issue will be the approach of another cold front later next week that may slice into the region," DaSilva explained.

Once that front slices through the area and cooler and less humid air filters across the Gulf by next weekend, it will effectively end the development cycle, DaSilva said. Because of this, the tropical development window is relatively short.

Possible impact on low Mississippi River levels

Should some rain reach as far north as the Mississippi Delta region with a non-tropical system, it may not be enough to significantly impact low water levels and saltwater intrusion over the lower end of the waterway. However, a slow-moving low-end tropical system could provide temporary relief, should that system travel far enough to the north.

There will likely be another non-tropical storm that slices from the southern Plains to the Ohio Valley next week.

"That non-tropical system may bring soaking rain to part of the Mississippi watershed," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg said. "But, if the weather pattern then goes back to dry, which it is likely to do, any water level rise is likely to be only slight and temporary."

Appreciable rain 500 to 1,000 miles upstream may take many weeks to reach the Mississippi Delta region and could pencil out if no other rain falls on the trip southward.

