Gulf of Mexico to give birth to Texas-bound tropical storm

A tropical rainstorm moving westward over the Gulf of Mexico is projected to become a tropical storm prior to moving across South Texas on Tuesday with much-needed rain and the risk of flash flooding.

A disturbance AccuWeather meteorologists have been watching for well over a week has the potential to join the frenzy of tropical storms in the Atlantic basin as it nears the South Texas coast on Tuesday. The tropical rainstorm (designated by the National Hurricane Center as Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 Monday morning) will spread heat and drought-relieving rain but also raise the risk of flash flooding in parts of the state during the middle of this week, forecasters say.

The disturbance brought drenching downpours and locally gusty thunderstorms to the Bahamas late last week and the Florida Peninsula this weekend. A general 2-3 inches of rain fell on the Florida Keys. Drought-stricken areas along the west coast of the Florida Peninsula picked up 0.25 to 1 inch of rain.

Forecasters have rated the tropical rainstorm as less than 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in the United States and Mexico due to the risk of flooding rainfall, coastal wind impacts, rough seas and strong rip currents.

Because of the impacts of downpours and gusty winds, AccuWeather began referencing the system heading for Texas as a tropical rainstorm to raise public awareness this past weekend.

"Each hour this system remains over the Gulf of Mexico will increase the chance of it becoming a tropical depression or storm before pushing well inland over South Texas early this week," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said.

The proximity to warm waters, currently well into the 80s F over the Gulf, is sufficiently high enough to foster quick tropical development. A critical temperature near 80 degrees is needed for a tropical system to brew. Additionally, breezes in the path of the are not so strong as to inhibit tropical storm formation. These breezes are referred to as wind shear. When wind shear is strong, it can prevent tropical development or cause an organized tropical storm or hurricane to weaken.

AccuWeather meteorologists initiated the risk of development last week for the Gulf tropical rainstorm -- well ahead of other sources, including the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The potential for tropical activity in the Gulf of Mexico was raised earlier in August by AccuWeather's long-range team.

The development risk was raised to a high level this past weekend by AccuWeather forecasters. As of Monday, the NHC believes the system is likely to become a tropical depression or storm prior to landfall in South Texas on Tuesday.

The main impacts on South Texas will first be an uptick in winds, waves and squally rains along the central and southern Texas coast into Tuesday. Rip currents will increase in number and strength and will pose a danger to swimmers. Stiff east to northeast winds north of the storm center will push tides and water levels to above normal along much of the Texas coast. Minor coastal flooding is likely.

As the system pushes westward over the lower Rio Grand Valley from Tuesday to Wednesday, a swath of drenching rain and locally gusty and perhaps severe thunderstorms will press westward as well, Kottlowski said.

The downpours and/or gusty winds will provide relief from nearly an entire summer of drought and excessive heat in the region, perhaps at the expense of flash flooding.

A general 1-4 inches of rain will fall on South Texas from the storm. However, locally higher amounts are likely over the mountains in northern Mexico and perhaps the mountains in the Big Bend area of Texas along the Rio Grande River. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches has been assigned to the storm.

"The exact track of the rain in Texas will depend on the organization of the system prior to pushing inland," Kottlowski said. "A more compact and well-organized tropical storm may tend to track farther north, in which case the heaviest rain may avoid the mountains in northern Mexico."

Much of the downpours will likely then take a curve northwestward then take a northern path into western Texas, New Mexico and perhaps eastern Arizona from midweek to late in the week, Kottlowski added. The rain will move along the southern and western flank of a massive dome of heat over the middle of the nation. The scope of the rain may shrink in size after a couple of days.

No rain will fall on Dallas and Austin from the storm, and very little, if any, rain may reach Houston.

Rain from the Gulf system is likely to stay to the east of areas that were hit by Hilary in the Southwest from Saturday to Monday.

Other tropical storms in the Atlantic

Tropical systems at 11 a.m. EDT on Aug. 21, 2023 as shown on the AccuWeather.com Hurricane Tracker. From left to right: Tropical Rainstorm Hilary, a Tropical Rainstorm in the Gulf, Tropical Storm Franklin, Tropical Storm Emily.

The tropical wave is one of several active systems over the Atlantic at this time. Three have already been named tropical storms over the weekend -- Emily, Franklin and Gert. There is at least one more candidate for a tropical storm in addition to the Gulf of Mexico system in the short term. That feature was near the Cabo Verde Islands, located just off the coast of Africa. Harold and Idalia are the next two names on the list of tropical storms for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

