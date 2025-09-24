Gabrielle sending drenching rain, gusty winds to Portugal, Spain

Tropical Wind and Rainstorm Gabrielle has reached the coast of Portugal and Spain this weekend with the risk of flooding and damaging winds as well as drought-easing rain.

After sweeping across the Azores, Gabrielle will continue to pack a punch as it moves into Portugal as a tropical wind and rainstorm this weekend. Impacts from soaking rain will extend into Spain and Morocco. But, AccuWeather meteorologists warn there are some perils associated with the storm.

Gabrielle spent several days as a powerful Category 4 hurricane over the central Atlantic earlier this week as it swung just east of Bermuda and turned to the East. The storm transitioned to a tropical wind and rainstorm as it moved across the Azores Thursday night into Friday.

The dashed red line represents AccuWeather meteorologists’ forecast path for the eye of the storm. The gray shaded areas on either side of the forecast path represent alternative paths the storm could take based on changing steering conditions. Stormy conditions will extend well beyond the track of the eye.

Seas and surf will diminish across the group of islands and popular tourist destination in the west-central Atlantic this weekend.

Gabrielle's wind and rain has reached the western part of the Spain and Portugal on Saturday. The storm center will push onshore over the Iberian Peninsula this weekend.

This image of Tropical Rain and Windstorm Gabrielle was captured on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Gabrielle is seen here approaching the coast of the Iberian Peninsula (Spain and Portugal). (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

"Downpours, gusty winds and rough seas are expected across parts of Spain and Portugal Saturday into Sunday night," AccuWeather Meteorologist Peyton Simmers said.

The bulk of the rain is forecast to fall on Portugal and southwestern Spain, with 1-2 inches (25-50 millimeters) and locally higher amounts, especially in the higher terrain. There is a risk that heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding, mudslides and other debris flows. Where the rain does not fall at an intense rate, it can help ease drought and wildfire conditions.

Due to heavy rain and gusty winds, Gabrielle is a less than one on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in Portugal, Spain and Morocco.

Strong wind gusts could cause some power outages and localized damage in Portugal and western Spain.

"Heavy rain will also occur in far northern Morocco on Monday before the storm loses all wind intensity and dissipates Monday evening," Simmers said.

Seas will remain rough along the south coast of the United Kingdom and the western coast of mainland Europe this weekend. Due to large waves and strong rip currents, surf may remain dangerous. Rough seas and gusty winds may be a problem for shipping near the Straits of Gibraltar late in the weekend to early next week.

Meanwhile, Humberto has become a hurricane in the southwestern Atlantic. Humberto is likely to soon be joined by Imelda, which may bring direct impacts to the southeastern United States early next week.

