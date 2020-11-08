Florida residents make final preparations ahead of Eta’s landfall
By
Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather staff writer &
Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist and staff writer
Updated Nov. 8, 2020 4:28 PM
As communities in Florida begin to prepare for Eta, some residents have hurricane season in the back of their minds.
After zig-zagging from Nicaragua to Cuba, Eta is sending wind-whipped tropical downpours over southern Florida, serving as a reminder that even during this time in November, hurricane season isn't over.
The reach of Eta's outer bands brought lashing winds to Miami, Florida, on Saturday night shortly after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for eight counties in southern Florida. No evacuation orders have been issued, but residents and tourists in the Florida Keys are remaining vigilant, The Associated Press said.
Tropical Storm Eta spinning just south of Florida on Sunday afternoon. (AccuWeather)
The center of Eta emerged over the Florida Straits by Sunday afternoon, just hours after making landfall on the southern side of Cuba as a strong tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. This was Eta's second landfall, the first occurring last week when it slammed into Nicaragua as a powerful Category 4 hurricane. A third landfall is likely in the Florida Keys early this week.
Eta's approach toward Florida opens not only for the possibility of the state seeing its first tropical landfall this season, but also the first landfall of a tropical system in Florida during November in 22 years. Agencies such as FEMA are already preparing to respond if needed.
"Hurricane season is not over," FEMA's Acting Associate Administrator for Response David Bibo told AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell. "Folks really need to make sure that they're taking the steps that they can to prepare themselves."
Long lines formed at grocery stores in southern Florida as residents stocked up ahead of Eta's arrival. (AccuWeather)
A hurricane warning went into effect for the Florida Keys on Sunday morning and a hurricane watch went into effect for the Florida coast from Deerfield Beach to Bonita Beach. As of 4 p.m. EST Sunday, the storm was moving over the Florida Straits and was expected to produce dangerous storm surge, flash floods and strong winds over portions of Cuba, Florida and the Florida Keys. Eta continues its course with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, moving northwestward at a speed of 14 mph.
Bibo warned that people out shopping for supplies preparing for the storm should also remember to take steps to protect themselves from the coronavirus as well.
"[It's] really important that people be informed and also take those precautions to protect yourself from COVID," Bibo said. "Watch your distance, wear a mask, wash your hands, listen to your health officials, listen to your local officials. That's always what we ask folks to do because it makes an enormous difference in keeping yourself and your community safe."
COVID-19 was also on the mind of Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy Morales, who spoke with AccuWeather National Reporter Emmy Victor.
"COVID is layering over your normal hurricane plans," he told Victor.
AccuWeather National Reporter Jonathan Petramala spoke with a handful of residents of Doral, Florida, who were preparing for the storm. With masks on, they took to filling sandbags to keep any oncoming storm surge at bay. One resident told Petramala that they were more concerned about the water, not the winds, that Eta could bring.
"It's the water, it's not the wind. We're used to bad winds," Doral resident Menelao Mora told Petramala. "They're talking about 8 to 10 inches, so it should be pretty bad."
Some areas in southern Florida could a foot of rain in the coming days with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches.
Doral, Florida, resident Menelao Mora filled up sandbags as he prepared for flooding downpours from Eta. (AccuWeather)
"Most of the time, like the heavy rains and so forth will do the most damage on the coastal areas, on the east coast, especially the way it's going to come in, the way it's curving coming in," Miami-Dade Director of Emergency Management Frank Rollason told Victor. "Those bands will come right up against the beach."
In Miami Beach, crews have already begun servicing storm drains to prepare for the oncoming rain and storm surge.
"One of the things we obviously try to make sure [of] is that our stormwater system is at least as capable as possible to address the water," Morales said.
As for the grocery store lines, residents told Victor that lines have been normal, residents either already prepared for the storm or more concerned with other national affairs.
"Because when you live in Florida, you pretty much plan at the beginning of hurricane season and then have your supplies throughout," Amy Parker told Victor. "We're actually more concerned about who the next president is going to be rather than a hurricane."
Reporting by Bill Wadell, Emmy Victor and Jonathan Petramala.
Reporting by Bill Wadell, Emmy Victor and Jonathan Petramala.