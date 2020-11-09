Eta could strengthen back into a hurricane over open waters of Gulf
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Nov. 9, 2020 9:56 AM
Eta is expected to become a hurricane and then meander over the Gulf of Mexico for several days.
On Sunday night, Tropical Storm Eta made landfall on Lower Matecumbe Key, Florida, as a strong tropical storm. At landfall, Eta packed sustained winds of 65 mph, just 9 mph shy of a Category 1 hurricane strength (sustained winds of 74 to 95 mph) on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
Eta emerged from Cuba and into the warm waters of the Florida Straits on Sunday where the storm churned prior to its third strike on land -- this time, in the Florida Keys as a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes.
Eta made the second landfall of its lifespan thus far after striking east-central Cuba Sunday morning as a strong tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. The storm's first landfall was at Category 4 hurricane strength in Nicaragua last week.
Hurricane watches and warnings that were in effect for parts of the Florida Keys and the state's Gulf Coast have been discontinued and replaced by tropical storm warnings. The Bahamas government has discontinued all tropical storm warnings.
As of 7 a.m. EST Monday, Eta was centered 80 miles west-northwest of Key West, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. Present movement is to the west-northwest at 13 mph.
Satellite imagery on Sunday showed Eta less organized than a day prior due to interaction with Cuba as well as southwesterly wind shear, or the change in direction and/or speed of winds at increasing heights in the atmosphere. The wind shear was whisking the storm's robust thunderstorms well to the north and east of the center of the storm. Eta was also ingesting a significant amount of dry air near its center.
This image, captured on Monday morning, Nov 9, 2020, shows that the center of Eta has moved over the Gulf of Mexico, but spiral bands continued to pump downpours across South Florida. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East)
But, forecasters say that as the storm continues to move west and conditions become more conducive for some strengthening, Eta could reach Category 1 hurricane strength (maximum sustained winds of 74-95 mph) sometime Monday, following its landfall in the Florida Keys Sunday night. Regardless of exact intensity, South Florida will endure flooding rainfall, strong winds, storm surge flooding and isolated tornadoes.
The Florida Keys and Peninsula have largely dodged impacts amid a record-setting Atlantic hurricane season, which has spawned 28 named systems. Eta's landfall on the Florida Keys adds even more records to the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Tropical Storm Eta is the first tropical storm to make a November landfall in Florida since Tropical Storm Mitch in 1998, according to Philip Klotzbach, a Colorado State University meteorologist. Eta is also the record-breaking 12th named tropical system to strike the continental United States this hurricane season.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Flooding from heavy rainfall has been significant in South Florida. From 10 to 16 inches of rain doused some locations, including Miramar, Florida, which measured 15.79 inches and Hollywood, Florida, which picked up 14.24 inches as of Monday morning. By Sunday night, the flooding in Fort Lauderdale was so dangerous, roads were indistinguishable from canals.
As of Monday morning, over 30,000 customers are without power in Florida, with a majority of those outages centered in Broward and Miami-Dade, according to PowerOutage.US.
Due to the storm, the City of Miami's COVID-19 Mobile Testing Unit (MTU) and Mobile Testing Unit Call Center will be closed Monday, Nov. 9. Operations are expected to resume on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Eta, likely as a strong tropical storm (maximum sustained winds 37-73 mph) or Category 1 hurricane strength, will bring wind gusts of 60-70 mph across the Florida Keys and the southwestern part of the Florida Peninsula, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph, into Monday afternoon over the Keys. This can cause damage to trees and power lines and cause any loose objects such as lawn furniture and trash cans to become dangerous projectiles.
A more broad swath of 40- to 60-mph wind gusts will extend into the central part of the Florida Peninsula, especially along the coastal regions, with localized damage possible.
Heavy rain from Eta, totaling 8-12 inches across a broad area of South Florida with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 18 inches, is expected to cause flooding problems, particularly in poor-drainage areas.
A "fire hose effect" from a persistent spiral band was inundating areas with torrential rain from just southwest of Miami to near Cape Coral, Florida, during Monday morning.
"In Miami, the heavy rain combined with strong and persistent easterly (onshore) wind will likely lead to more significant flooding in immediate coastal areas,"AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.
Forecasters expect a 1- to locally 3-foot storm surge to affect coastal areas of southwestern and South Florida. A storm surge warning is in effect for the Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including Florida Bay.
Above-normal water levels along the central and upper Atlantic coasts of Florida will be associated with an easterly wind from the ocean, far removed from Eta. "In addition, due to a strong easterly (onshore) flow between Eta and a large high pressure area centered farther north over the mid-Atlantic states, minor coastal flooding and beach erosion can occur along the beaches of Georgia, South Carolina and southern North Carolina around times of high tide through next Monday," Pydynowski said.
As is typically the case with tropical systems, there will be the risk of an isolated tornado or two being spawned in some of the spiral bands north and east of the center of the storm.
Due to the threat for heavy, flooding rainfall, damaging winds, storm surge and a number of other economic factors, Eta will be a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes for Florida. The RealImpact™ Scale is a 6-point scale with ratings of less than one and 1 to 5. In contrast to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which classifies storms by wind speed only, the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale is based on a broad range of important factors.
Localized downpours will continue to pester the Sunshine State Monday night into Tuesday, but the center of Eta is expected to drift far enough westward to limit damaging wind impacts by that point. It is at this point that Eta's path becomes a bit less clear.
"Late in the week, a non-tropical storm moving through the eastern United States could draw Eta northward across the southeastern U.S.," Pydynowski said.
In this scenario, another U.S. landfall would be in play, this time somewhere along the upper Gulf Coast.
"However, if Eta misses the connection with this non-tropical storm passing to its north, Eta may then remain in the Gulf of Mexico into the upcoming weekend. At that point, it is possible Eta could continue to meander in the eastern Gulf of Mexico, perhaps drifting slowly to the west or even to the south," Pydynowski said.
A drift to the south and west could bring rain and wind to western Cuba later Monday into Tuesday, with a brush of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula possible. The storm may then sit and swirl over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico for several days.
There is also the possibility that Eta may slowly diminish over the Gulf of Mexico as more and ore dry air is drawn into the circulation.
As a result of the possibilities that remain on the table with Eta's path this week, all interests from western Cuba to Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and the southeastern U.S. should closely monitor the forecast in the coming days.
Eta has already made history and matched the strength of the strongest storm of the tumultuous 2020 hurricane season -- Hurricane Laura -- when its winds peaked at 150 mph prior to slamming Central America earlier last week. Eta joined the ranks of eight other tropical systems in the Atlantic this season and underwent rapid strengthening, which is defined by a tropical system that experiences an increase in its maximum sustained winds by 35 mph within 24 hours. Its winds increased from 70 mph to 150 mph -- just shy of Category 5 strength -- in just 24 hours.
Hurricane season doesn't officially end until Nov. 30.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Hurricane
Eta could strengthen back into a hurricane over open waters of Gulf
By Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Nov. 9, 2020 9:56 AM
Eta is expected to become a hurricane and then meander over the Gulf of Mexico for several days.
On Sunday night, Tropical Storm Eta made landfall on Lower Matecumbe Key, Florida, as a strong tropical storm. At landfall, Eta packed sustained winds of 65 mph, just 9 mph shy of a Category 1 hurricane strength (sustained winds of 74 to 95 mph) on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
Eta emerged from Cuba and into the warm waters of the Florida Straits on Sunday where the storm churned prior to its third strike on land -- this time, in the Florida Keys as a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes.
Eta made the second landfall of its lifespan thus far after striking east-central Cuba Sunday morning as a strong tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. The storm's first landfall was at Category 4 hurricane strength in Nicaragua last week.
Hurricane watches and warnings that were in effect for parts of the Florida Keys and the state's Gulf Coast have been discontinued and replaced by tropical storm warnings. The Bahamas government has discontinued all tropical storm warnings.
As of 7 a.m. EST Monday, Eta was centered 80 miles west-northwest of Key West, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. Present movement is to the west-northwest at 13 mph.
Satellite imagery on Sunday showed Eta less organized than a day prior due to interaction with Cuba as well as southwesterly wind shear, or the change in direction and/or speed of winds at increasing heights in the atmosphere. The wind shear was whisking the storm's robust thunderstorms well to the north and east of the center of the storm. Eta was also ingesting a significant amount of dry air near its center.
This image, captured on Monday morning, Nov 9, 2020, shows that the center of Eta has moved over the Gulf of Mexico, but spiral bands continued to pump downpours across South Florida. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East)
But, forecasters say that as the storm continues to move west and conditions become more conducive for some strengthening, Eta could reach Category 1 hurricane strength (maximum sustained winds of 74-95 mph) sometime Monday, following its landfall in the Florida Keys Sunday night. Regardless of exact intensity, South Florida will endure flooding rainfall, strong winds, storm surge flooding and isolated tornadoes.
The Florida Keys and Peninsula have largely dodged impacts amid a record-setting Atlantic hurricane season, which has spawned 28 named systems. Eta's landfall on the Florida Keys adds even more records to the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Tropical Storm Eta is the first tropical storm to make a November landfall in Florida since Tropical Storm Mitch in 1998, according to Philip Klotzbach, a Colorado State University meteorologist. Eta is also the record-breaking 12th named tropical system to strike the continental United States this hurricane season.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Flooding from heavy rainfall has been significant in South Florida. From 10 to 16 inches of rain doused some locations, including Miramar, Florida, which measured 15.79 inches and Hollywood, Florida, which picked up 14.24 inches as of Monday morning. By Sunday night, the flooding in Fort Lauderdale was so dangerous, roads were indistinguishable from canals.
As of Monday morning, over 30,000 customers are without power in Florida, with a majority of those outages centered in Broward and Miami-Dade, according to PowerOutage.US.
Due to the storm, the City of Miami's COVID-19 Mobile Testing Unit (MTU) and Mobile Testing Unit Call Center will be closed Monday, Nov. 9. Operations are expected to resume on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Eta, likely as a strong tropical storm (maximum sustained winds 37-73 mph) or Category 1 hurricane strength, will bring wind gusts of 60-70 mph across the Florida Keys and the southwestern part of the Florida Peninsula, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph, into Monday afternoon over the Keys. This can cause damage to trees and power lines and cause any loose objects such as lawn furniture and trash cans to become dangerous projectiles.
A more broad swath of 40- to 60-mph wind gusts will extend into the central part of the Florida Peninsula, especially along the coastal regions, with localized damage possible.
Heavy rain from Eta, totaling 8-12 inches across a broad area of South Florida with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 18 inches, is expected to cause flooding problems, particularly in poor-drainage areas.
A "fire hose effect" from a persistent spiral band was inundating areas with torrential rain from just southwest of Miami to near Cape Coral, Florida, during Monday morning.
"In Miami, the heavy rain combined with strong and persistent easterly (onshore) wind will likely lead to more significant flooding in immediate coastal areas,"AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.
Forecasters expect a 1- to locally 3-foot storm surge to affect coastal areas of southwestern and South Florida. A storm surge warning is in effect for the Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including Florida Bay.
Above-normal water levels along the central and upper Atlantic coasts of Florida will be associated with an easterly wind from the ocean, far removed from Eta. "In addition, due to a strong easterly (onshore) flow between Eta and a large high pressure area centered farther north over the mid-Atlantic states, minor coastal flooding and beach erosion can occur along the beaches of Georgia, South Carolina and southern North Carolina around times of high tide through next Monday," Pydynowski said.
As is typically the case with tropical systems, there will be the risk of an isolated tornado or two being spawned in some of the spiral bands north and east of the center of the storm.
Due to the threat for heavy, flooding rainfall, damaging winds, storm surge and a number of other economic factors, Eta will be a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes for Florida. The RealImpact™ Scale is a 6-point scale with ratings of less than one and 1 to 5. In contrast to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which classifies storms by wind speed only, the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale is based on a broad range of important factors.
Localized downpours will continue to pester the Sunshine State Monday night into Tuesday, but the center of Eta is expected to drift far enough westward to limit damaging wind impacts by that point. It is at this point that Eta's path becomes a bit less clear.
"Late in the week, a non-tropical storm moving through the eastern United States could draw Eta northward across the southeastern U.S.," Pydynowski said.
In this scenario, another U.S. landfall would be in play, this time somewhere along the upper Gulf Coast.
"However, if Eta misses the connection with this non-tropical storm passing to its north, Eta may then remain in the Gulf of Mexico into the upcoming weekend. At that point, it is possible Eta could continue to meander in the eastern Gulf of Mexico, perhaps drifting slowly to the west or even to the south," Pydynowski said.
Related:
A drift to the south and west could bring rain and wind to western Cuba later Monday into Tuesday, with a brush of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula possible. The storm may then sit and swirl over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico for several days.
There is also the possibility that Eta may slowly diminish over the Gulf of Mexico as more and ore dry air is drawn into the circulation.
As a result of the possibilities that remain on the table with Eta's path this week, all interests from western Cuba to Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and the southeastern U.S. should closely monitor the forecast in the coming days.
Eta has already made history and matched the strength of the strongest storm of the tumultuous 2020 hurricane season -- Hurricane Laura -- when its winds peaked at 150 mph prior to slamming Central America earlier last week. Eta joined the ranks of eight other tropical systems in the Atlantic this season and underwent rapid strengthening, which is defined by a tropical system that experiences an increase in its maximum sustained winds by 35 mph within 24 hours. Its winds increased from 70 mph to 150 mph -- just shy of Category 5 strength -- in just 24 hours.
Hurricane season doesn't officially end until Nov. 30.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo