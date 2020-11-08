Weather News
Shallow magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits Massachusetts coast Sunday morning
By Chaffin Mitchell, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Nov. 8, 2020 10:12 AM | Updated Nov. 8, 2020 10:21 AM
An earthquake rocked Turkey's Aegean region on Oct. 30, triggering a tsunami. Seawater from the surge rushed through the streets of Izmir carrying debris.
A magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit 6 miles south-southwest of Bliss Corner, Massachusetts, about 30 miles away from Providence, Road Island, on Sunday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported. The quake did not spark a tsunami warning.
Centered near Dartmouth on the southern coast of Massachusetts, the earthquake was a shallow earthquake, striking just 9 miles below the surface.
Light shaking was reportedly felt from Boston into southern New Hampshire and as far south as Long Island, New York.
The earthquake was initially reported by the USGS as a magnitude 4.2; it was revised down to 4.0.
An earthquake of this magnitude is a rare event for New England, however, it's much more common to experience earthquakes in the Northeast of magnitude 1.5 to 3.0, which are generally considered minor and may not even be felt by some.
