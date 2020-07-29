AccuWeather Summer Camp: Don't use relative humidity to know if it's humid!

Many people rely on relative humidity to know whether or not it’s humid outside, but that’s not a good guide! Find out what is a much better tool to use that you already see often on your AccuWeather app.

Everything you need for a backyard campout this summer

Not ready to venture out for a camping trip this year? With these six convenient items, even a night in the backyard can seem like a journey into the great outdoors.

Sure-fire ways to stay cool when temperatures rise

Researchers believe that temperatures are rising, so it’s important to be prepared to stay cool for your comfort and health. Here are some tips.