Eastern Asia on alert for tropical downpours, more flooding concerns
By
Courtney Spamer, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 29, 2020 2:01 PM
A rainstorm inundated the city of Chongqing, China, on July 1, with severe flooding. Floodwaters poured out of this building like a waterfall.
One flood-weary area of the world is likely to get another dose of heavy rainfall and potentially serious flooding this week.
A tropical low developed just east of the Philippines during midweek, and meteorologists expect it to track over the nation's northern island of Luzon, which is the largest and most populated island of the country, through late this week before it emerges and eyes other recently flooded areas.
A tropical low formed east of the Philippines during the middle of the week. (NOAA / HIMAWARI-8)
"Even without being an organized tropical system, this tropical low will bring waves of heavy and tropical rainfall through the northern parts of the Philippines through Friday," said AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls.
Any area facing the rounds of downpours from Luzon to Panay could pick up 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) of rain by the end of the week.
On Wednesday, the city of Romblon, on one of the smaller islands in the Philippines, already experienced drenching rain and reported more than 180 mm (7 inches) of rainfall in just 36 hours.
Rain that intense could easily cause flooding, and areas with more rugged terrain could even face dangerous mudslides.
Some communities in the northern Philippines are still cleaning up from Tropical Storm Nuri, known as Butchoy in the Philippines, that made multiple landfalls and unleashed torrential downpours during the middle of June.
Once the tropical low emerges over the South China Sea on Friday, AccuWeather meteorologists are concerned that a more organized tropical system could develop.
It will enter an atmosphere conducive for tropical development, including sufficiently warm water and relatively light wind shear, or changing winds with altitude, across the South China Sea. There is a moderate chance for this tropical low to strengthen further into a depression or a tropical storm in this zone by Tuesday, AccuWeather forecasters said.
"There are some indications that the track the tropical system could take would have it drifting northward and making landfall in southern China in the first week of August," Nicholls said.
If the feature becomes a more organized system, such a track into China could also unleash the threat of damaging winds, especially near the center of the storm.
However, heavy rain could be a major problem for the region, whether the tropical low becomes a tropical storm or not.
A vehicle travels through a flooded section of a road following heavy rainfall in Wuhan, Hubei province, China July 6, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
"Regardless of development, southern China could end up with the greatest impacts into early next week with another dose of heavy rainfall returning the risk of flooding," said Nicholls.
With current forecasts indicating that the tropical rain could linger for several days from the Vietnam-China border to far-southeastern China and even Taiwan, cities including Hong Kong and Guangzhou may be the target of some of the heaviest rainfall.
Widespread rainfall amounts of 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) are possible with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 250 mm (10 inches).
Much of central and eastern China has been dealing with major flooding since June, with rivers overflowing and fears of collapsed dams.
The Xi River basin was devastated by recent flooding in southern China, and the region could pick up more heavy rain from the developing system.
The river overflowed its banks and levees in a deadly round of flooding back in early July. More than 141 people were killed or missing, 28,000 homes were damaged and thousands of residents were forced to evacuate, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
