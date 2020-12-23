Downpours to renew flood threat in the Philippines as new tropical system brews
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Dec. 23, 2020 11:20 AM EST
Forecasters warn that a brewing tropical system in the western Pacific Ocean could bring another round of downpours to an already flood-battered Philippines beginning on Christmas Day.
Some of the same areas that experienced deadly flooding and mudslides last week from then Tropical Depression Vicky, known internationally by the name Krovanh, will be in the line of fire of the latest round of tropical downpours. This can disrupt the ongoing recovery and cleanup efforts, as well as create new flooding and mudslide concerns.
"A tropical disturbance will bring rounds of heavy rain to the southern Philippines from later Friday through the weekend, local time," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tony Zartman said.
"Downpours can result in flash flooding and mudslides, especially across those areas that have been recently impacted by Vicky (Krovanh)," Zartman said.
Since the ground is already saturated, it will not take much rainfall to instigate or renew flooding problems. Unstable ground may give way in the deluge, leading to landslides.
Rainfall from Friday through Sunday can total 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) from just south of Manila to Davao. Locally higher amounts will be possible.
Even in the absence of flooding problems, delays are likely on the road and in the air due to the heavy rainfall during the busy holiday season.
Although forecasters do not anticipate this disturbance to ramp up to a tropical depression or storm prior to reaching the Philippines, even if it were to strengthen faster than anticipated, impacts would largely be the same with heavy, tropical rainfall being the primary risk.
AccuWeather's team of international meteorologists expect a greater risk for tropical development once the disturbance moves beyond the Philippines and into the South China Sea.
"There has been some indication that this disturbance could try to become better organized over the South China Sea by later in the weekend or early next week," Zartman said, giving this disturbance a medium chance for development.
Here, conditions look more conducive for the tropical disturbance to strengthen into a tropical depression or perhaps a tropical storm before the end of 2020.
Interests in the Philippines as well as Vietnam should keep a close watch on this disturbance heading into the weekend and beyond.
There is a possibility that this disturbance becomes so disorganized over the Philippines that it dissipates prior to reaching the South China Sea.
The West Pacific Ocean basin is not the only basin where tropical activity is ramping up through next week. A new tropical system in the southwestern Indian Ocean is expected to make landfall in Madagascar this weekend.
