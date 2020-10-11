Death toll rises in Vietnam as parade of tropical systems continues in the South China Sea
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Oct. 12, 2020 2:41 PM
Severe flooding in central Vietnam killed at least 18 people over the weekend, as rough seas and torrential rain lashed the country. More than 46,000 people have been evacuated from their homes.
The death toll is rising across central Vietnam after multiple tropical systems brought flooding downpours to the country last week. As recovery efforts persist, the region isn't out of the woods just yet as more tropical activity is expected through week's end.
At least 17 deaths are being blamed on torrential rainfall that plagued central Vietnam last week and over the weekend. However, some reports put the total as high as 23 across the region. This number is expected to increase as rescue and recovery efforts continue.
A flooded village is seen in Quang Tri province, Vietnam, on October 12, 2020. Ho Cau/VNA via Reuters
Heavy rainfall first arrived across the central provinces on Monday, Oct. 5, as a tropical low moved over the region. Tropical downpours lingered over the region throughout the week as rainfall totals climbed to staggering heights.
By Friday, a tropical depression had formed over the South China Sea, and just before the system made landfall over the weekend, it strengthened into Tropical Storm Linfa. This kept torrential rainfall over central Vietnam through the weekend.
Hue, located on the central coast of Vietnam, was one of the hardest-hit cities. From Oct. 5 to Oct. 12, 1,562 mm (61.50 inches) of rain fell in the coastal community.
While this is the middle of the wet season for Hue, the normal rainfall for the entire month of October is 757 mm (29.80 inches).
In addition to deadly flooding, a mudslide buried 13 construction workers at a hydropower dam in the central province of Thua Thien Hue, reported Al Jazeera.
Vietnam and the neighboring country of Laos are not out of the woods yet, as more tropical activity continues across the South China Sea.
The next storm expected to impact the region is newly-formed Tropical Storm Nangka. This storm organized into a tropical depression on Sunday to the west of the northern Philippines before reaching tropical storm status on Monday.
Nangka is forecast to follow a track farther north than the previous tropical system and is forecast to make landfall over the southern Chinese island of Hainan.
"Tropical Storm Nangka is expected to strike Hainan Island Tuesday afternoon or Tuesday night, local time," said AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls. "The storm is then expected to push into northern Vietnam late Wednesday or Wednesday night, local time."
Heavy rain that can lead to widespread flooding will be the main impact from this storm into the end of the week.
"The heaviest rainfall of 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) is expected from southwestern Guangdong and Hong Kong to eastern Hainan. Likewise, rainfall this high is likely in parts of northern Vietnam," aded Nicholls.
An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 400 mm (16 inches) will be likely in these areas, especially into the higher elevations. Significant flooding is expected across much of this area, especially in areas that received flooding rainfall last week.
"Less intense or shorter-lived downpours will yield widespread rainfall of 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) elsewhere in Hainan, western Gaungdong and southern Guangxi as well as the northern half of Vietnam," said Nicholls.
Hainan will take the brunt of the damaging winds from Nangka as the center of the storm is forecast to track across the island.
Potentially damaging wind gusts of 64 to 96 km/h (40-60 mph) will be most likely within about 100 km (60 miles) of the coast from central Guangdong, Hong Kong and west through Hainan into northern Vietnam, according to Nicholls.
"There will be an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 130 km/h (80 mph) near the first landfall, most likely Hainan," Nicholls said, adding that strong winds can down trees and power lines, causing power outages and transportation delays.
As Nangka rapidly weakens over the rugged terrain of northern Vietnam through the end of the week, forecasters will already be monitoring the potential for the next tropical system to develop in the South China Sea.
An area of low pressure, currently located to the east of the Philippines, will track across the islands through beginning of the week. There is a moderate chance for the low to develop into an organized tropical system through the second half of the week after it emerges over the South China Sea.
Regardless of development, this storm is forecast to continue tracking east into the weekend, which would bring additional torrential downpours to the hard-hit areas of Vietnam.
