Deadly Hilary hits Mexico, floods parts of Southern California

Once a powerful Category 4 hurricane, Hilary made landfall in Mexico on Sunday while spreading flooding rain into Southern California.

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day.

Not quite a year after Tropical Storm Kay flooded parts of Southern California, towns and residents are cleaning up once again from copious amounts of rain thanks to Tropical Rainstorm Hilary, while the same storm turned deadly in Mexico.

A deadly Category 4 hurricane

Tropical Rainstorm Hilary formed on Aug. 16 off the coast of Mexico and underwent rapid intensification to become a Category 4 hurricane over open waters before making landfall late in the morning on Aug. 20, 2023. The storm moved ashore in Mexico's northern Baja California Peninsula as a tropical storm. One person near Santa Rosalia, Mexico, was killed by floodwaters, the government reported Sunday.

Hurricane Hilary Photos

Track into Southern California was rare

Hurricane Hilary's track into Southern California was unusual. Primarily due to colder waters, which are similar to Atlantic Canada in August, tropical storms don't typically survive intact when they approach the state. In fact, this was only the second time a tropical storm was officially tracked over Southern California. In 1997, Hurricane Nora was tracked as a tropical storm in the easternmost part of the state. Official records began in 1949, but 10 years earlier, a likely tropical storm made landfall at Long Beach, California.

This image of Hilary was captured as the hurricane was near peak strength as a Category 4 storm several hundred miles off the coast of Mexico on Friday morning, Aug. 18, 2023. (NOAA Satellite)

Flooding effects across 3 states

The wide-reaching storm closed parks and stymied air travelers in three states. Las Vegas declared a state of emergency Sunday, and all state beaches and parks were closed in Orange and San Diego counties. Governor Newsom of California proclaimed a state of emergency on Saturday as Hilary approached. Flooding in Ocotillo, California, was reported by storm chasers early Sunday afternoon. Over 1,000 flights were canceled on Sunday, and Los Angeles, the nation's largest school district, was closed on Monday.

Boulders were reported on roadways in San Bernardino County, and semi-trucks had flipped over on Interstate 8 near Gordon's Well, California, according to reports from the National Weather Service Sunday afternoon. As much as 10.51 inches of rain fell near Forest Falls, California, from Hilary.

Tens of thousands of power customers in California were without power from the storm, Sunday, peaking at 57,000 Monday morning. Winds were clocked above 80 mph in Mexico and the mountains of Southern California.

And an earthquake too

To add insult to injury, at 3 p.m. PDT on Aug. 20, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake was reported in Ojai, California, northwest of Los Angeles, where shaking was felt. No damage was reported. The earthquake was the strongest at that location since 1941.